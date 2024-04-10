UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill continues on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between Sodiq Yusuff and Diego Lopes. Yusuff is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision loss in his last fight meanwhile Lopes has back-to-back first-round finishes as he comes into his third PPV fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Yusuff-Lopes prediction and pick.
Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) suffered a tough defeat to Edson Barboza in his last fight but he has won two out of his last three fights. He is set to take on the surging Diego Lopes as he looks to get himself back on track and back into the thick of things in the UFC's featherweight division this weekend at UFC 300.
Diego Lopes (23-6) took the world by storm with a closely contested fight against the undefeated Movsar Evloev on short notice. Since that loss, Lopes has had back-to-back first-round finishes most recently knocking out Pat Sabatini. Lopes will be looking to make it 3-0 inside the Octagon when he takes on Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Sodiq Yusuff-Diego Lopes Odds
Sodiq Yusuff: +115
Diego Lopes: -135
Over 1.5 rounds: -180
Under 1.5 rounds: +150
Why Sodiq Yusuff Will Win
Sodiq Yusuff looked like he was on his way to being victorious early on in his main event fight against Edson Barboza as he rocked him and almost finished him. However, Barboza put on a vintage performance by weathering that early storm and beating up Yusuff down the stretch as he faded mightily. Yusuff will be looking to get himself back on track when he takes on the young, up-and-coming featherweight Diego Lopes.
When Yusuff is on his game he is hard to beat. He has the striking and power to knock out some of the best in the division and he also possesses the grappling to beat his opponents on the mat as well. Yusuff is as well-rounded as one can be which will serve him well against a very energetic and wild type of fighter like Diego Lopes. Lopes is at his best when he's able to walk forward throwing power shots and landing takedowns on top where he can submit his opponents. Yusuff is going to need to meet him head-on and crack that chin early because we know Lopes doesn't have the best striking defense and he's going to need that early finish or we could see another showing as he had against Barboza.
Why Diego Lopes Will Win
Diego Lopes made a name for himself in his short-notice debut loss to Movsar Evloev who he had in some dangerous positions during the fight. Even though he lost, his stock rose from that setting himself up for some high-profile fights. He then went on to finish both prospects Gavin Tucker and Pat Sabatini both under two minutes in the first round. Lopes will look to keep the momentum going as he takes on Sodiq Yusuff this weekend at UFC 300.
Diego Lopes is going to be a tall task for anyone in the featherweight division because he can do it all. He is tall and long and has knockout power in his hands as we saw against Sabatini. Also, he is an elite submission grappler and is probably one of the best in the division as we saw with his triangle armbar against Tucker. While he is elite in both areas, the biggest area of strength that he will have an advantage in is going to be the striking in this matchup. We know what Lopes can do on the mat and Yusuff has the power on the feet it's just Lopes' come-forward aggression and power that's going to be the difference maker on the feet.
Final Sodiq Yusuff-Diego Lopes Prediction & Pick
This should be a firefight between these two featherweight contenders. Yusuff while not looking so great down the stretch against Barboza is still a formidable opponent and a tough out for anyone in the division especially for Diego Lopes. However, it seems as if Yusuff is missing a step lately and that's hard to overcome against a fighter like Lopes who has a ton of steam ahead of him coming into this fight. Ultimately, Lopes is going to look to come out strong against Yusuff, pushing the pace and being the aggressor to land heavy shots until he cracks Yusuff and finishes him at some inside the first two rounds extending his winning streak to three and putting his name on the map in the featherweight division.
Final Sodiq Yusuff-Diego Lopes Prediction & Pick: Diego Lopes (-135), Over 1.5 Rounds (-180)