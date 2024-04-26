Sophia Bush is opening up about her divorce with Grant Hughes and coming out as queer. Bush and Hughes were married for one year and filed for divorce in 2023. Bush was previously married to Chad Michael Murray from 2004-2005.
Sophia Bush Speaks On Coming Out As Queer And Dating Ashlyn Harris
Bush is now dating former American soccer player Ashlyn Harris. Just like the One Tree Hill alum, Harris also filed for divorce from her wife Ali Krieger in September 2023. The actress said that she and Harris were able to relate to one another after going through divorces. The two had mutual friends and would hang out in groups but she later asked Harris for a one-on-one outing which the actress described as magical.
“Maybe it was all fated. Maybe it really is a version of invisible string theory. I don’t really know,” she penned in her April Glamour cover story essay. “But I do know that for a sparkly moment I felt like maybe the universe had been conspiring for me. And that feeling that I have in my bones is one I’ll hold on to no matter where things go from here.”
However, their relationship was met with scrutiny due to the two-month period that it came out they were dating after leaving their marriages.
“The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous—that, to be crystal-clear, never happened—rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life? … It feels brutal.”
Despite the remarks Bush has received online for her relationship with Harris, she says coming out as queer has been an amazing feeling.
“It took me 41 years to get here,” she shared. “When I take stock of the last few years, I can tell you that I have never operated out of more integrity in my life. I hope that’s clear enough for everyone speculating out there, while being as gentle as I possibly can be.”
She continued: “I finally feel like I can breathe. I don’t think I can explain how profound that is.”
“I don't think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long,” she added. “I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy—but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it—I am taking deep breaths again. I can feel my legs and feet. I can feel my feet in my shoes right now. It makes me want to cry and laugh at the same time.”