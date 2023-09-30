The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Check out our college football odds series for our South Carolina Tennessee prediction and pick. Find how to watch South Carolina Tennessee.

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers cannot be happy with where they are at the end of September. Both teams had really good 2022 seasons. South Carolina beat Tennessee and Clemson late in the season to significantly raise the hopes and expectations of what this team could become in 2023. Tennessee beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl in a triumphant season which included wins over LSU and Alabama. The Vols regained national relevance after a long time removed from the college football and SEC spotlights. Both programs felt they had a lot to build on in 2023. Yet, those foundations in 2022 have not led to increased and continued building this year.

Tennessee looked terrible in a decisive loss at Florida. The Vols were physically manhandled by the Gators and did not come particularly close to winning that game in The Swamp a few weeks ago. Tennessee beat Bama and LSU last year. The Vols were supposed to have had zero problems with the middle tier of the SEC. Their next goal was to beat Georgia. Yet, they couldn't even beat Florida, and they didn't even come close. That's a lot of regression for a team which was hoping to maintain a high standard of performance this season.

South Carolina's wins over Tennessee and Clemson last year were marked by a knack for making the big clutch play. So far this season, the Gamecocks haven't been able to make clutch plays. They haven't been able to make big splash plays in large numbers. South Carolina's offense was shut down by North Carolina in Week 1. North Carolina is not known for its defense. That loss might have raised some alarm bells inside the program. When South Carolina then got shut down by Georgia a few weeks later, the fears of Gamecock fans were confirmed.

Both South Carolina and Tennessee have a lot to prove heading into this game.

Why South Carolina Could Cover the Spread

The Tennessee offense is very limited, and that's because the Tennessee offensive line isn't doing a very good job of giving quarterback Joe Milton enough time to survey the field and then throw. Milton has an elite arm. He can gun the ball down the field with the best of them. His arm talent is considerable. Yet, with a frail offensive line in front of him, Milton can't really show what he can do. The Tennessee offense has been stuck this year precisely because its offense has been a mess and can't score in bunches the way the 2022 offense did with Hendon Hooker and other stars on the field.

Why Tennessee Could Cover the Spread

The Vols can feast on a weak South Carolina offensive line which has been shoved around in 2023 and has not given quarterback Spencer Rattler the ability to read defenses and make good decisions. Rattler has been rattled because he has not had time to settle in the pocket this season.

Final South Carolina-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

This is a game to stay away from. Neither team, neither quarterback, neither offense can be trusted.



Final South Carolina-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: South Carolina +11.5