The Iowa State Cyclones demolished the Houston Cougars in the Big 12 Tournament championship game this past Saturday. The Cyclones' defense smothered a very capable Houston offense in a blowout win. Houston does rely mostly on defense to win, but the Cougars do have players who can score. Houston is not a one-dimensional team, but ISU made the Cougars look and feel very limited. Iowa State's conquest at the Big 12 Tournament generated a lot of discussion about the possibility that on Selection Sunday afternoon, the Cyclones might be able to get the fourth and final No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They not only failed to get that final No. 1 seed; they were placed in the same region as the UConn Huskies, widely regarded as the best team in the field and the favorite to win the national championship. It was a brutal turn of events for Iowa State, and the Cyclones were not treated fairly. It will be interesting to see if this team plays with a chip on its shoulder as a result of being mistreated in the bracket by the selection committee, or if there is a loss of morale as a result of the unfortunate bracketing episode.
One should keep in mind here that Iowa State's last NCAA Tournament game did not go well at all. ISU could not score with any consistency in an ugly loss to Pittsburgh. The Cyclones will definitely find it hard to play worse than they did in last year's version of March Madness.
South Dakota State just won the Summit League Tournament. South Dakota State has been the dominant program in the league, winning a sixth regular-season championship in the past seven years. The Jackrabbits are in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the past three seasons. They know how to win and they are familiar with the March spotlight. They will try to avoid being intimidated by Iowa State's defense. If they can survive the first big Iowa State push in this game, they might have a chance to make things interesting in the second half.
Here are the South Dakota State-Iowa State Men's March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Men's March Madness Odds: South Dakota State-Iowa State Odds
South Dakota State Jackrabbits: +15.5 (-110)
Iowa State Cyclones: -15.5 (-110)
Over: 134.5 (-115)
Under: 134.5 (-105)
How To Watch South Dakota State-Iowa State
Time: 7:35 pm ET / 4:35 pm PT
TV: TruTV
Why South Dakota State Could Cover the Spread
The Jackrabbits look like a team which is ready for this moment. They dominated the Summit League Tournament and did not mess around. They were highly efficient in the tournament's championship game, racing to a very early 18-point lead over Denver and never really being threatened in the game. This team is rested and relaxed. It has absolutely nothing to lose and is playing with house money. Iowa State is a really good team, but the Cyclones can and do go through shooting droughts. Just one six- or seven-minute drought from the Cyclones in this game could give South Dakota State a chance to go on a 10-2 or 15-4 run which might be enough to cover the spread over the course of the whole game. Iowa State might outscore SDSU by 15 points in 34 of the 40 game minutes, but one really good six-minute sequence from the Jackrabbits could keep the final margin under 10 to 12 points.
Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread
The Cyclones took down Houston — a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament — by almost 30 points in the Big 12 final. Any team which can destroy Houston, the team viewed as the second-best in the country by a lot of college basketball experts, should be able to hammer South Dakota State by a very large margin in March Madness.
Final South Dakota State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick
Iowa State will have a point to prove after losing badly in last year's NCAA Tournament. Take Iowa State.
Final South Dakota State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -15.5