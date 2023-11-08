It is a mid-week Sun Belt battle as we continue our College Football odds series with a Southern Miss-Louisana prediction and pick.

It is a mid-week Sun Belt battle as Southern Miss faces Louisana. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Southern Miss-Louisana prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Southern Miss enters the game at 2-7 on the year. They won in the opening week with a win over Alcorn State, 40-14. then, they lost seven straight games. In the process, they struggled. Only two games finished with Southern Miss losing by nine or fewer points. They lost to Akransas State 54-37 and Old Dominion 17-13. Past that, the closed game was a ten-point loss to Appalachian State. Last time out, they got their first FCS win of the year. Southern Miss dominated early against UL Monro, getting up 17-0 in the first quarter. UL Monroe would score in the third, but Southern Miss scored in the fourth and won 24-7.

Meanwhile, Louisiana sits just one game away from bowl eligibility. They are 5-4 on the year, and 2-3 in Sun Belt play. They opened Sun Belt play in the second game of the season, falling to Old Dominion 38-31. After winning two straight, they would fall to Minnesota after that. Since then, they have played Sun Belt opponents. They beat Texas Statge 34-30, before losing to Georgia State 20-17. then, Louisiana would beat South Alabama 33-20, but last week, it was a loss. Against Arkansas State, they would be down 14-7 in the first quarter, but keep falling behind. They were down 20-10 at the half and then would allow ten points without an answer in the fourth and fall 37-17.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Southern Miss-Louisiana Odds

Southern Miss: +10.5 (-115)

Louisiana: -10.5 (-105)

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Week 11

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Southern Miss Will Cover The Spread

It is Billy Wiles who led the way for Southern Miss. He has completed 143 of 272 passes this year for 1.746 yards and nine touchdowns. Last time out, he completed just 11 of 23 passes, but passed for 200 yards and a touchdown in the game. Still, he threw an interception in the game, which was his sixth of the year. Meanwhile, Wiles has thrown 13 turnover worry passes.

The focus of the Southern Miss offense is on the run game. Frank Gore Jr. leads the run game with 800 yards this year. He is averaging five yards per carry this year, while he has also been solid after contact. Not only has he forced 39 missed tackles this year, but he has also run for 626 yards after contact on the season. Further, Gore has 390 breakaway yards according to PFF to go with his 14 runs over 15 yards this year.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues Clakr has been solid this year as well. While Gore has scored seven times, Clark has also scored twice. He comes in with 367 yards on the year.

In the receiving game, there are two main threats. Jakarius Caston leads the way this year, bringing in 27 receptions on 58 targets. That is good for 460 yards and four touchdowns this year. Meanwhile. Lateral Jones has 445 yards on 31 receptions this year and three scores. While the two outside receivers have been solid, so has the slot. Tiaquelin Mims comes out of the slot and has brought in 32 receptions this year for 369 yards and a score.

This year, the Southern Miss defense has struggled. They rank 113th in total defense this year, giving up 427.8 yards per game this year. They currently rank 96th against the pass this year but are 117th against the run. Jalil Clemson leads the way on the pass rush this year, coming away with 14 pressures and four sacks. Meanwhile, Southern Miss has 26 sacks this year. In the run game, Quentin Bivens and Demeco Roland lead the way. Biend comes in with 12 stops for offensive failures, while Roland has 14. In coverage, it is MJ Daniels and Jay Stanley leading the way. They both have three interceptions on the year, still, Stnaley has allowed five touchdowns, and Southern Miss has allowed 16 through the air this year.

Why Louisana Will Cover The Spread

It is Zeon Chriss who leads the way for Louisiana. He has completed 102 of 153 passes this year for 1,223 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last time out, he was solid. Chriss completed 12 of 17 passes for 173 yards and a score. He does have five interceptions on the year but has not thrown one in the last two games. He also does not have a turnover with passes on in the last two games either. H has also been solid in the run game as well. This year Chriss has run for 533 yards and six touchdowns, including one last time out.

The running game for Louisiana is a two-headed attack. First is Jacob Kibodi who has 611 yards this year and six scores. He has been solid after contact, with 354 yards this year. He also has seven runs over 15 yards this year. Meanwhile, Dre'lyn Washington joins him in the backfield. He has 354 yards on the ground this year, with a score as well. As a team. Louisiana has 18 touchdowns on the ground while running for 1,893 yards.

the receiving game has a trio of receivers leading the way. First is Peter Leblanc, who has 376 yards this year on 23 receptions. He also has scored four times this year. Next is Jacob Bernard who comes in with 313 yards on 24 receptions. He has scored once as well. Joining him with the same amount of receptions and yards is Robert Williams. Williams has scored three times this year though.

On defense, Louisiana ranks 80th in the nation, giving up 390.7 yards per game this year. Against the pass, they are 72nd, while against the run they are 82nd in the nation. The pass rush is led by Cameron Whitfield who comes into the game with seven sacks on the year, and 25 pressures. Behind him is Kendre Grant, who has five sacks on the year with 13 pressures. In coverage, it is Tyrone Lewis who leads the way. He has picked off three passes but also has allowed a touchdown this year, and almost 80 percent of the passes thrown his way are completed.

Final Southern Miss-Louisiana Prediction & Pick

Louisiana has been scoring well as of late, scoring over 30 points per game at home in the last three games. While Southern Miss will be able to move the ball some on the ground, the Southern Miss defense will be an issue. The prediction in this Southern-Miss Louisiana game is Louisiana will move the ball with ease. they will score plenty of points while holding Southern Miss in check. Take Louisiana to cover in this one.

Final Southern Miss-Louisinana Prediction & Pick: Louisiana -10.5 (-105)