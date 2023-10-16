It is a Sun Belt West battle as Southern Miss faces South Alabama. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Southern Miss- South Alabama prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Southern Miss enters the game at 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in conference play. It has been a rough go at things for them since they beat Alcorn State 40-14 to open the season. Since then, they have lost to Florida State 66-13 and then Tulane 21-3. After that conference play opened. They have been close to two wins. The first was Arkansas State, in which they were tied in the fourth quarter, but would fall 44-37. Then after a loss 50-36 to Texas State, they were leading Old Dominion going into the fourth quarter before falling 17-13.

South Alabama enters the game at 3-3 on the season. They opened with a loss to Tulane, before beating SE Louisiana and Oklahoma State. South Alabama would then be upset by Central Michigan. They would give up a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the game to fall 34-30. The next week, they would fall to James Madison 31-23, but they were down 31-10 in the fourth quarter. Then, last time out, they got their first conference win, beating UL Morone 55-7.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Southern Miss-South Alabama Odds

Southern Miss: +17.5 (-115)

South Alabama: -17.5 (-105)

Over: 53.5 (-105)

Under: 53.5 (-115)

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Week 7

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Southern Miss Will Cover The Spread

Billy Wiles leads this Southern Miss offense. He has not been great this year outside the win against Alcorn State and the close loss to Arkansas State. This year he has completed just 107 of 202 yards for 1,254 yards. He does have seven touchdowns this season but also has five interceptions on the year. Wiles has made some big throws but also will throw turnover-worthy passes, with eight of them this year. He opened the season strong with 267 yards and three touchdowns. Against, Arkansas State he had two touchdowns with 215 yards, but also did have two interceptions that turned the game.

The run game is led by Frank Gore Jr. who has 397 yards this year. He has four touchdowns this season and has been great after contact. Gore is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, with 3.05 of those having to come after contact, with a struggling offensive line. Still, he has forced 24 missed tackles this year. Rodrigues Clark has been the big-play running back, with 351 yards this year, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He has also scored four times this year.

The receiving game has been led by Jakarius Caston this year, as he has brought in 21 of 40 targets. Caston has 334 yards this year with three touchdowns and also has just one drop this season. Lateral Jones has brought in 23 of 38 targets this year for 319 yards and a score as well.

The defense does get some solid pressure, with 83 pressures this year and 19 sacks, which is just over three sacks per game. Jalil Clemson leads the way with three sacks this year and nine pressures. The biggest issue in the run game is missed tackles. Southern Miss has 37 missed tackles this year, but Ja'Len Sims does not have any. He has ten stops for offensive failure this year in the run game with 12 tackles.

Why South Alabama Will Cover The Spread

Carter Bradley has been solid for South Alabama. He has completed 117 of 180 passes this year for 1,456 yards and 11 touchdowns. Bradley has two or more passing touchdowns in each of the last four games. He has also made big-time throws in three of the last four games according to PFF. Still, he has had some turnover issues. Bradley has five interceptions this year, along with two of them against James Madison. In that game, he also threw two turnover-worthy passes.

In the run game, La'Damian Webb has run for 472 yards this year with eight touchdowns this season. He has been getting solid blocking with two yards before the first contact this year. Still, he has been even better after first contact. He has 308 yards after contact this year. Webb has also caused 27 missed tackles this year. Kestrel Bullock also has been great. He has 285 yards this year with two touchdowns as well.

Caullin Lacy has been amazing at receiving this year for South Alabama. He has brought in 39 of 54 targets this year for 723 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been amazing after the catch this year. Lacy has brought in 480 yards after the catch this season.

South Alabama has Jamie Sheriff who has been great on the pass rush this year. He has 21 quarterback pressures and three sacks this season. They have also been solid against the pass this year. That started with Jaden Voisin. He has two interceptions this year with three pass breakups this season. He has also allowed just 70 yards against him this year. Overall, South Alabama has five interceptions with nine pass breakups this year. Still, they have allowed ten passing touchdowns this year, with over 1,300 yards against them.

Final Southern Miss-South Alabama Prediction & Pick

Southern Miss has just one victory this year and has lost the last five games. They have not covered the spread either. Further, Southern Miss has been giving up over 180 yards per game on the ground. La'Damien Webb has been great for South Alabama. He will run over this Southern Miss defense and score plenty in this game. Frank Gore will be the only thing that can keep Southern Miss in this game. He will be facing a rush defense that is top fifty in the nation. The combination of Trey Kiser and James Miller for the run defense of South Alabama has been great. They will stuff Frank Gore in this game.

Expect South Alabama to get up early in this game, and then sit on the lead. Southern Miss is not built to come back from a big deficit and they will lose by a lot in this one.

Final Southern Miss-South Alabama Prediction & Pick: South Alabama -17.5 (-105)