Los Angeles Sparks head coach Curt Miller became the fifth-fastest WNBA head coach to reach 150 wins, according to a Sunday tweet from the Sparks.

“@CurtMillerWBB becomes the 5th-fastest coach in the @WNBA to reach 150 wins,” the Sparks wrote. “He is also 1 of 3 coaches to win over 275 collegiate & 150 professional games – the other two coaches: Van Chancellor and Lin Dunn.”

Miller, formerly a head coach for the Connecticut Sun and an assistant for the Sparks in 2015, earned about 290 wins during his time with the Bowling Green Falcons and Indiana Hoosiers, according to a Sparks team release.

Dunn was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 after winning the WNBA championship with the Indiana Fever in 2012 and successful stints with Purdue, Miami and Ole Miss. Chancellor helped guide Houston Comets rosters featuring a Hall-of-Fame trio in guard Cynthia Cooper, forwards Tina Thompson and Sheryl Swoopes to four straight WNBA championships from 1997-2000.

The Sparks hired Miller in October after he spent seven seasons in Connecticut. The two-time WNBA Coach of the Year helped guide the Sun to two appearances in the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022.

Los Angeles earned a 91-83 win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday in the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C., moving the Sparks to 10-18 on the season and 2-3 in their last five games. Los Angeles forward Nneka Ogwumike, an eight-time All-Star and 12-year veteran for the Sparks, led the charge for LA with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Five Sparks players, including former Chicago Sky forward Azurá Stevens and a former two-time WNBA Champion in guard Jordin Canada, scored in double digits during the D.C. matchup. Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins led Washington with 23 points as she hit nine of her 13 field goal attempts and three of her five tries from the 3-point line in 29 minutes of play.

The Sparks will tip off against the Fever at 4 p.m. PDT on Tuesday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.