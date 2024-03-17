The San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets set a Moody Center attendance record on Friday. 16,223 fans showed up in Austin, Texas, to watch the NBA's defending champions face the league's team from down I-35. Denver took control early and was never truly threatened in the 117-106 outcome.
Spurs get warm reception in Austin
The trip to the state's capital for regular-season games is the second such event in as many years for the Spurs.
“It's great. Nothing that we didn't expect from last year. It was great last year too,” Spurs center Zach Collins said. “You could hear it in warmups. Every section of the crowd was getting excited throughout the game. Game was over and we made a couple of buckets, and they were still going, so it was a lot of love for sure.
“It’s great. They enjoy it,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich added. “They’re cheering from beginning to end for both teams. They just love watching it. It’s a great environment to play, and they’re excited and made it a lot of fun.”
“It kind of does [feel like a home game] because we bring all of our team attendants and security that's at the arena in San Antonio, so that makes it a little bit more homey,” Collins continued. “And then, obviously, the crowd. Majority of the crowd are Spurs fans, so it definitely feels like home.”
Nuggets quiet Austin crowd early and keep lead
Denver jumped out to a 19-point lead in the first quarter. After the game, Popovich said he thought his squad gave the Nuggets a little too much respect.
“I don't know. I don't know,” Victor Wembanyama answered when asked by ClutchPoints if he agreed with that assessment.
“We were just as animated as every game, but I think we gave them too much respect.”
Spurs post-game in Austin
Asked Vic if he agrees with Pop that the #Spurs gave the Nuggets too much respect to start the game…
“Yeah…”
And the realities that come with these Austin games
Answers ⬇️#GoSpursGo#PorVida pic.twitter.com/7ekpg6wqu3
— Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) March 16, 2024
ClutchPoints followed up with Wemby on whether the different environment affected them in the 37-18 deficit after one.
“Yeah, yeah, I think. Gotta watch the game again, but I think this is true.”
“I think we've made some progress this year. Defensively, we've been a little bit better. Offensively, we still struggle to take care of the ball. I think that's the biggest thing with us. I think we've started to make more shots,” Collins said in broadening San Antonio's struggles.
“I think our shooters are getting there, but when we give up 27 points off turnovers, it's hard to win games. We got to play pretty much perfect. That's our biggest deal right now.”
For Wembanyama, foul trouble doomed part of his start.
“I think I had a couple of mistakes in that regard. But [Denver] didn't back down, they weren’t scared of challenging me at the rim. This is where you see an experienced team, they try to hurt us in every area that they can.”
Though the Spurs came as close as four points in the second half, the Nuggets answered.
“They played really good. They controlled the game. I think that’s the most important thing,” two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic said of his team's reserves who played in the fourth quarter. “Defense was there, we made open looks, we ran in transition, and we had opportunities. So, it was good.”
At 47-20, Denver is tied for the best record in the Western Conference.