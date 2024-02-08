Wemby followed both the Heat and Spurs growing up.

Victor Wembanyama has followed the San Antonio Spurs since he was a boy. Combine Tony Parker's legend in France with the Silver and Black's championship history – not to mention fellow French star Boris Diaw's impact on San Antonio's legendary run – and Wemby considered himself a Spurs fan. Another franchise he tracked was the Miami Heat, who just knocked off Wembanyama and his teammates Wednesday night.

“The Heat is a team I also grew up watching because they had some great players over time,” the generational prospect said following the 116-104 loss.

The Heat-Spurs history

For good portions from 2011 to 2014, the Heat and Spurs both ruled the NBA simultaneously. Wembanyama was an impressionable seven, eight, nine and ten years old during those days.

“It's one of the teams that has been great for a long, long team and it's inspiring – that culture,” Wemby said of a Heat franchise that won two of their three championships with star-studded rosters led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Before their back to back titles in 2012 and 2013, the franchise featured the likes of Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O'Neal. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have since taken starring roles and Miami has remained among the elite. They've reached two of the last four NBA Finals with another conference finals appearance to show during that span.

“It's inspiring. And the fact that we could hold them for more than three quarters, it also shows some progress on our side because there's some stuff that we wouldn't have done a month back. I think we're on a good path.” Wembanyama said, alluding to a Heat squad that, at 28-24, is again among the teams in the East expected to make a run.

“They play mostly the right way, not may mistakes. It shows throughout the season and also in the playoffs. They've got a lot of vets and solid players so it explains it.”

The Heat and Spurs met in two consecutive NBA Finals that are among the most memorable in league history. Ray Allen's late three in Game 6 of the 2013 match-up, while of the game's great moments, lives in infamy in San Antonio because it meant the Spurs lost a five-point lead with under 30 seconds left, squandering the championship after also losing Game 7. In 2014, the Spurs, displaying perhaps the most beautiful offense that basketball has ever seen, ran the two-time defending champions off the court in a dominant five-game win.

Victor Wembanyama talks All-Star game while in Miami

While in Miami and after having faced previous All-Stars Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love, Wembanyama again responded to not making this season's mid-season main event.

“Being selected as an All-Star would have been a great achievement, especially in my rookie year. Honestly, my focus is on trying to win games and get better as a team than this but, of course, yes, it's motivation,” the top pick in this past draft admitted.

Wembanyama will play in that weekend's Rising Stars game. Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez, Jr will serve as his teammate in the contest, which features most of the league's top first and second-year players.