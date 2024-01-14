Can the Spurs get revenge on the Hawks from earlier in the season?

We're set to bring you our prediction and pick for today's NBA action as we head to TNT Primetime to see two young lineups go at it in a rematch from earlier in the season. The San Antonio Spurs (7-31) will take on the Atlanta Hawks (15-23) as both teams hope to improve their recent runs. Check out our NBA odds series for our Spurs-Hawks prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently dead-last in the Western Conference and we're finally seeing the growing pains that everyone expected from one of the youngest rosters in the league. They've won two of their last eight games over fellow teams at the bottom in Charlotte and Detroit. They'll have a much tougher challenge here playing against the high-scoring Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently third in the Southeast Division and they're the 11-seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They've had a rough stretch going 3-7 in their last 10 games and they've lost back-to-back contests at home as they look for a win here. They own the only other meeting against the Spurs this season and they'll hope to close the series with a sweep.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Hawks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +8 (-108)

Moneyline: +270

Atlanta Hawks: -8 (-112)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 249 (-110)

Under: 249 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Hawks

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT, NBA League Pass

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs were able to notch back-to-back wins for the first time since the first games of the season and they slowly climbed towards their 22-win over/under total set before the season. While their wins were against Charlotte and Detroit, the Spurs saw great games out of Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama. While teams are beginning to figure out how to stop Wembanyama's offense, he's still able to show flashes of dominance against teams closer to them in skill level. Their inexperience has become apparent as they've had trouble breaking out of losing skids all season, but hopefully their recent success can give them some of the confidence they had early in the season.

Victor Wembanyama will have a favorable matchup in this game if he ends up seeing the court. He's currently a game-time decision heading into this one, but he'll obviously boost his team a ton if he's able to play. The Hawks typically have one of the shorter defensive interiors in the league, so Wemby could see great success shooting over the top and working the post. They'll need to see a high pace of points from Devin Vassell as the Hawks are bound to have a few high-scoring quarters.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks have now been embarrassed in back-to-back games on their home floor as they fell 108-126 to the Pacers and 99-127 against the Wizards. It was their worst offensive night of the season as they shot just 34% from the field and 27% from three. They also had 16 turnovers and they didn't play with much fight on the defensive side of the ball either. It was a tough loss for the home fans to witness and it'll be interesting to see how they bounce back with their rhythm in this one. They beat the Spurs 137-135 back in November, but clearly they'll be a better squad heading into this second meeting.

To win this game, the Hawks will need Trae Young to get them back into rhythm here by sinking some easy buckets and getting them out to an early lead. The Spurs' defense has played stingy ball down the stretch in close games, so they'd benefit from taking a lead and holding onto it as soon as possible. Clint Capela will have to be much more productive with his scoring and while 10.5 rebounds per game, he'll have to be extra-diligent about boxing out and finding Wembanyama in the post.

Final Spurs-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The spread for this game will heavily depend on whether Victor Wembanyama can suit up for the game or not. If he's able to go, the Spurs stand a great chance to cover as they played this Hawks team very tight their first time playing them. The Hawks are also in a terrible shooting hole at the moment and there's no telling if they'll snap back into form during this one. With an added day of rest, both teams should be ready to go for the primetime spot.

For our prediction, we'll roll with the San Antonio Spurs to cover the spread and keep this game close. I expect Victor Wembanyama to see the floor and find success with his scoring in the paint. They've got a decent number to work with and while the Hawks will be determined to get the win, this game stays close.

Final Spurs-Hawks Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +8 (-108)