The Golden State Warriors have won five consecutive games against the San Antonio Spurs, including a 118-112 win at the beginning of the season. The Spurs have been losing plenty of games over the last ten, but their success against the spread may surprise you. However, the Warriors have an identical record for bettors. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Warriors prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Spurs showed a glimpse of their potential when they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers during a two-game homestand at the end of February. However, they had a five-game losing streak on the road before those wins. They went back on the road to Houston and Sacramento and suffered back-to-back losses. The Spurs are the third-worst team in the NBA this season and look poised to grab a top-end lottery pick to slot alongside Victor Wembanyama. Unfortunately for the Spurs and Golden State fans hoping to see the rookie, he is questionable for this game with an ankle injury.
The Warriors had won 11 of 13 games when they headed into Boston for a much-hyped matchup with the Celtics on Sunday. However, the Celtics warned that Warriors fans may want to slow down their excitement, handing Golden State a 52-point loss. The Warriors returned to Golden State and got back on track by defeating the Bucks 125-90 but allowed the Bulls to beat them by three on the second day of a back-to-back.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors are sixth in total scoring over the whole season, averaging 118.7 points per game. However, the scoring has taken a hit over their last five, with just 113 points per game. The opposite can be said for the Spurs, as they are 22nd in the NBA in total scoring for the entire season but are seventh over their last five games, averaging 116.8.
The Spurs may have had a lack of success in their last ten games and recent matchups with the Warriors. However, their 3-7 win/loss record over the past ten has flipped to 7-3 against the spread. Likewise, the Warriors are 7-3 against the Spurs in their last ten meetings, but the Spurs covered six.
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Spurs' offensive outburst over the last five games has been well-examined, but Wembanyama is the main reason for their production. This game may be a wait-and-see, as the absence of the rookie can swing the better side to bet. If Wembanyama misses this game, the Warriors improved defensive play will have plenty to shut down the rest of the Spurs.
The Warriors didn't climb back up the Western Conference standings to start losing consecutive games to the Bulls and Spurs. They will be motivated to bounce back from the loss to the Bulls and make a statement in this game.
Final Spurs-Warriors Prediction & Pick
The uncertainty of Victor Wembanyama's status and the Warriors' previous loss to the Bulls are two reasons to disregard these teams' stats over the last five games. If looking at their recent form, the Spurs may be the play here, but a Spurs lineup without Wembanyama shouldn't play anywhere close to the level of the Warriors. If Steph Curry ends up missing the game for the Warriors, the confidence level is a bit lower, but the Warriors' depth is still better without their star. Take Golden State to avenge the loss to the Bulls and get back on track.
Final Spurs-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -9 (-110)