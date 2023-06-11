Bari and Cagliari meet in the Serie B promotion playoffs! Catch the Serie B odds series here, featuring our Bari-Cagliari prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Bari (17-14-7) secured third place in the league at the end of the regular season. During the first leg match, Bari was awarded a penalty in injury time, which Mirco Antenucci converted to bag a dramatic share of the spoils. Third-placed teams have secured promotion to Serie A twice in the last nine seasons.

Cagliari (15-15-8) finished fifth in Serie B, five points behind today's hosts. The first leg in Cagliari on Thursday ended in a 1-1 draw, where Gianluca Lapadula secured an early goal.

Here are the Bari-Cagliari soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie B Odds: Bari-Cagliari Odds

SSC Bari: +150

Cagliari: +185

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +108

Under 2.5 Goals: -152

How to Watch Bari vs. Cagliari

TV: N/A

Stream: Fox Soccer Plus, Onefootball, Bet365

Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Why Bari Can Beat Cagliari

AS Bari will go into this encounter following a two-game unbeaten run. The Cockerels escaped a defeat from Südtirol-Alto Adige in their semifinal match.

After losing the first leg 1-0, Bari beat Sudtirol by the same scoreline in the second leg to level the tie. The semi-final did not go to extra time or penalties, however. Instead of resolving the tie in extra time, Bari went straight through to the final because they finished higher than their opponents in the Serie B table. Bari was third in the league, sending them straight to the play-off semi-finals, while Sudtirol came in sixth.

In five of the previous six games featuring AS Bari, a comparatively low number of goals have been hit between them and opposing teams. Bari had 1-0 wins over Reggina and Sudtirol, as well as 1-1 draws with Modena and Cagliari. Aside from the 1-0 loss in the semifinals to Sudtirol, Bari also finished their last regular season game in Serie B with a 4-3 defeat to Genoa.

They have a poor home record against Cagliari. Aside from their September 2022 win, their previous victory came in 2000. They were able to win only in three occasions and drew five times in their 13 head-to-head matches. Nonetheless, they have a decent home record in the league, going unbeaten since February. The White and Reds had a 7-9-3 home record overall, scoring 30 goals and conceding 19 times.

Bari has not featured in Serie A since 2010/11, going bankrupt and starting again in the fourth tier in the intervening years. Now though, having won the Serie C south title just last season, I Galletti are only one home win away from back-to-back promotions. They will certainly rely on Walid Cheddira, who leads the team with 17 goals and five assists. Mirco Antenucci follows with nine goals and two assists while Michael Folorunsho has eight goals. Sebastiano Esposito and Nicola Bellomo have 12 combined goal contributions.

Michele Mignani's squad will have Cristian Galano as the only absentee. As a team that loses 126.9 possessions and commits 12.4 fouls and 2.4 yellow cards, Bari should try to lessen these errors. Mattia Maita, Antonio Mazzotta, Ruben Botta, Nicola Bellomo, Rafaelle Pucino, and Alessandro Mallamo will need to be less reckless in this match.

Why Cagliari Can Beat Bari

Cagliari head into this game with some groove. The Islanders are still undefeated in the Serie B promotion playoffs. They have endured Venezia and Parma before reaching this final game.

The visitors will try to maintain their good run at the back end of the season. Cagliari has lost just twice in the league since February. Their away record has been patchy, but they have kept three clean sheets in their last seven outings.

They were relegated to Serie B last season and will look to make an immediate return to the top flight. Considering their current form and away record against Bari, Cagliari should eke out a narrow win.

Cagliari is seeking to get straight back up, led by the legend that is Claudio Ranieri. Gli Isolani failed to win either of their regular season meetings with Bari and now, having only drawn at home on Thursday must win on the road to secure promotion. Cagliari will try to improve their 4-9-6 road record, where they have scored on 22 occasions and conceded 17 times.

Filippo Falco will be absent in this game for the Rossoblu. Gianluca Lapadula will add to his 21-goal and four-assist tally in this match. Marco Mancosu will also be seeking more in his five goals and three assist records in this campaign. Leonardo Pavoletti will maintain his aggression and add to his six-goal tally. Cagliari must match or exceed their averages of 14.1 total shots, 4.2 shots on target, 5.5 corners, and 53.4% ball possession to guarantee a win.

Final Bari-Cagliari Prediction & Pick

Bari has been a bit rocky at the back end of the season. Cagliari's staggering run since February should continue to pay dividends and earn them a slot in Italy's top flight.

Final Bari-Cagliari Prediction & Pick: Cagliari (+185), Over 2.5 goals (+102)