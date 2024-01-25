We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Stanford-Cal prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stanford Cardinal will head up the Interstate-280 freeway to face off with the California Golden Bears. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Stanford-Cal prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Stanford defeated the Washington Huskies 90-80 on Saturday. Initially, they led 39-31 at halftime. The Cardinal maintained its lead in the second half. Significantly, Spencer Jones led the way with 30 points by going 10 for 17, including 8 for 12 from the triples. Kanaan Carlyle added 16 points, while Brandon Angel added 13. Likewise, Michael Jones had 13 points, while Maxime Raynaud added nine points. Stanford shot 50.9 percent from the field, including 54.2 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they shot 77.8 percent from the charity stripe. The Cardinal won the board battle 28-24. They also blocked five shots.

Cal defeated the Washington State Cougars 81-75. At the start, they led 36-29 at halftime. The Golden Bears led 68-65 with four seconds left in the game. Then, Myles Rice hit a game-tying three-pointer to send the game into overtime. They managed to pull away in overtime to seal the game. Ultimately, Jaylon Tayson led the way with 30 points and nine rebounds. Fardaws Aimaq added 18 points and 14 rebounds. Overall, the Golden Bears shot 39.4 percent from the field, including 35 percent from the three-point line. Cal won the board battle 41-33, including 11 offensive rebounds. Additionally, they forced 19 turnovers.

Stanford leads the series 34-19. Recently, the Cardinal defeated the Golden Bears 75-46 at Haas Pavilion last season. The Cardinal are 20-5 at home against Cal and 13-12 at Haas Pavilion.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Cal Odds

Stanford: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +110

California: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford is 10-8 against the spread this season. Also, they are 2-2 against the spread on the road. The Cardinal are also 5-3 against the spread against the rest of the conference.

Carlyle leads the team into this battle. So far, he is averaging 15.7 points per game. Carlyle is also shooting 46.5 percent from the field, including 44.7 percent from the triples. Thus, look for him to be heavily involved. Raynaud is averaging 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Additionally, he continues to shoot well, as he is shooting 55.4 percent from the field, including 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. Angel is averaging 12.9 points per game. Moreover, he is the best shooter on the team, hitting 61.2 percent of his shots while also nailing 52.8 percent from the three-point line.

Jones is averaging 12 points per game. Also, he is shooting 46.4 percent from the field, including 45.2 percent from the triples. Jones had 30 points in his last game, which was a season-high. However, he had only hit double figures twice in nine games. Jones will try to replicate those numbers. Meanwhile, the other Jones, Michael, is averaging 11.2 points per game. He is shooting 55.8 percent from the field, including 44.4 percent from the triples.

Stanford will cover the spread if both Jones can excel from the field and shoot the ball well. Then, they need to stop Cal from getting hot and making their shots.

Why California Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal is 7-12 against the spread this season. Furthermore, they are 6-5 against the spread at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears are also 3-5 against the spread against the rest of their conference.

Cal has some great shooting options that can help the Golden Bears thrive. Ultimately, Tyson is their best player. Tyson is averaging 21 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 49.1 percent from the field, including 37.2 percent from the triples. Aimaq is another good option. Overall, he is averaging 15.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Aimaq is shooting 50.4 percent from the field. Likewise, Cone is solid. He is averaging 14.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Keonte Kennedy has been a reliable fourth option for the Golden Bears. He is averaging 9.8 points per game. However, he is also shooting 40.6 percent from the field. His shooting is not the best. Therefore, he needs to find better shots to give the Golden Bears a chance to compete at home with the Cardinal.

California will cover the spread if they can generate significantly better shots than their usual attempts. Then, they need to find a way to force the Cardinal into taking bad shots and must also pressure them into making mistakes.

Final Stanford-Cal Prediction & Pick

These teams are not that much different if you only look at their records. Yet, Stanford seems miles above Cal in terms of strength and skills. Look for the Cardinal to come into Berkley and show the Golden Bears how good they are as they cover the spread in this one.

Final Stanford-Cal Prediction & Pick: Stanford +1.5 (-102)