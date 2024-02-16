We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Stanford-Washington State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stanford Cardinal will head to Friel Court in the Beasley Arts Coliseum on Saturday for a showdown with the Washington State Cougars. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Stanford-Washington State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Stanford lost 85-65 to the Washington Huskies at the Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmunson Pavilion on Thursday night. Initially, it was a close game as they trailed 40-38 at halftime. But things fell apart in the second half, and the Cardinal could not recover. Significantly, Brandon Angel led the way with 19 points while shooting 5 for 11. Maxime Raynaud also had 19 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 8 for 15. Meanwhile, Andrej Stojakovic added 10 points while shooting 4 for 8. Kanaan Carlyle had seven points while shooting just 3 for 10.

The Cardinal shot just 40 percent from the field, including 29.6 percent from the three-point line. Even worse, they allowed the Huskies to shoot 53.7 percent from the floor, including 39.1 percent from the triples. Stanford also struggled to hold onto the ball, turning it over 17 times.

Washington State defeated the California Golden Bears 84-65 at Friel Court on Thursday. At first, they jumped out to a 36-24 halftime lead. But they blew the door wide open in the second half, opening things up. Ultimately, Myles Rice led the way with 25 points. Isaac Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds. Also, Andrej Jakimovski had 12 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Wells added 12 points, while Reuben Chinyelu had 10.

Washington State shot 55 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples. Moreover, they held Cal to 38.2 percent from the field, including 35 percent from the triples. They won the board battle 36-27. Furthermore, they blocked seven shots.

Stanford leads the all-time series 52-26. However, the Cougars dominated the Cardinal 89-75 in their last matchup last month at Stanford Maples Pavilion. The Cougars have won four in a row and are 5-1 over six games in this series. Stanford comes into this showdown with a 12-12 record, including 7-7 in the conference. Conversely, Washington State is 19-6, including a 10-4 conference record.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Washington State Odds

Stanford: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Washington State: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

Time: 3:05 PM ET/12:05 PM PT

TV: Pac 12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford comes into this matchup with a 12-11-1 mark against the spread. Also, they are 3-4-1 against the spread when they have been the away team. The Cardinal are 5-4-1 against the spread as the underdog. Even more, they are 2-4-1 when they have been the road underdog. The Cardinal are 7-6-1 against the spread against the conference.

The Cougars need their best players to show up and play. Thus, there will be a lot of eyes on the following five. Raynaud is averaging 15.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 57.3 percent from the floor. Angel is averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Carlyle is averaging 12.7 points per game. But he is also shooting only 41.3 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from the floor. Likewise, Spencer Jones is averaging 11.6 points per game. But he is also shooting only 44.6 percent from the field. Lastly, Michael Jones is averaging 11.3 points per game. He is also shooting 53.7 percent from the floor, including 45.1 percent from the triples.

Stanford will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they need to avoid turning the ball over.

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cougars will come into this match with a 13-12 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 12-1 against the spread at home. The Cougars are also 14-3 against the spread as the favorite. Moreover, they are also 11-1 against the spread when they have been the favorite at home. The Cougars will enter this game with a 10-4 record against the spread against the Pac-12.

Washington State will rely on four players to get the job done. Ultimately, they are able to carry the Cougars any day. Rice is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Jones is averaging 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor. Wells is averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field, including 43.8 percent from the three-point line. But he is shooting just 38.6 percent from the floor.

Washington State will cover the spread if Rice and Wells can dominate up and down the court. Then, they need to contain Angel and Carlyle.

Final Stanford-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Stanford had one of their worst games of the season. Conversely, Washington State had another great game at home. Expect their dominance to continue at home as they cover the spread.

Final Stanford-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -8.5 (-110)