Diego has been gaming for as long as he can remember. Among the many genres he has played, he's most fond of FPS and RPGs. He sometimes uploads showcases of his gameplay on his youtube channel and sometimes streams his gameplay on twitch.

Star Citizen has always been a controversial game especially considering that it has been constantly under development for the longest time possible. Because of this, for the longest time, Star Citizen has neglected to mention any sort of release date. In addition to this, considering that it is a game from a startup, there were multiple people that previously pledged their support and then subsequently backed out of funding this game due to the many uncertainties of its development. Despite all this controversy and being stuck in development hell for the longest time, there are many that still play its early release form and are still hopeful for this game to finally be released properly. However, it seems that these hopeful people are once again being made to falter as the most recent Star Citizen update has them being unable to play this game completely.

This all started on the 10th of March when a new Star Citizen update was released. In the game’s history, this was bound to be the biggest update yet. However, it all fell apart once the update had dropped. This is because this update not only gave new game content, it also introduced a plethora of technical issues which affected a lot of players. The objective of the update was to introduce to the players the true persistence mechanic. This mechanic involved letting players keep their items after death as well as several salvaging professions. As much as many of the players were excited to see these in action, they were unable to as the surge of players that were logging in crashed the servers and made the update go haywire. Due to this, a lot of the players were unable to log in and play the game at all.

While it has been quite a while since the release of the Star Citizen update, the technical issues still remain at large and the developers, Cloud Imperium Games, released a statement on Twitter regarding these issues.

We're sorry for the super rough start – our team is all hands on deck working to get things running smoothly as quickly as possible. We'll keep you updated! — Star Citizen (@RobertsSpaceInd) March 12, 2023

Currently, based on the revealed status updates, the Star Citizen update technical issues still have not been resolved and Star Citizen is currently in a partial outage. This partial outage means that the game has constantly been going on and off since the developers are busy at work trying to resolve the issues that came with the update.

This latest issue with the Star Citizen update has a lot of its players questioning if the game is ever going to get on the right track as this current issue is just one of many that is currently plaguing the game.