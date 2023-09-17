Starfield allows you to join Ryujin Industries, and in the Guilty Parties quest, you are made to decide the fate of your handler Imogene Salzo along with Ryujin's future.

If you need help figuring out how to join Ryujin Industries and start the relevant questline, you can view our How To Join Ryujin Industries guide.

Starfield Guilty Parties Guide

Guilty Parties begins as soon as you finish the previous Ryujin quest, “Background Checks.” As the name of the quest suggests, the guilty party in question has been uncovered to be Imogene Salzo, who has allegedly been leaking confidential Ryujin information to its competitors. Dalton, Ryujin's Head of Security, will eventually send you to apprehend Imogene from her office, but as you will promptly find out, she's gone into hiding.

Meeting Benjamin Bayu

There is an optional step to meet Benjamin Bayu in the Astral Lounge's VIP floor. By doing so, you're given the choice to either Persuade him to let you inside his territory or do a favor for him.

Choosing the favor will send you on a simple stealthy side quest. Either way, if you approach Benjamin Bayu, he'll eventually give you permission to make your way through the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout.

Meeting him and either doing his sidequest or persuading him will skip the Managing Assets quest from Ryujin. In my opinion, doing Managing Assets was more satisfying than doing the Bayu side objectives, and makes your Ryujin Industries journey feel more complete. Simply skip the Bayu interaction entirely and make your way to Frankie's Grab & Go.

How to get in Seokguh Syndicate Hideout

There are multiple ways to get to the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout. First is simply walking up to the door, which will prompt a different conversation with Frankie. Having Intimidation or Negotiation will allow you to get in this way, although Negotiation will cost you 4000 credits.

The next way is crouching behind Frankie and Pickpocketing the Keycard from her. Thanks, Bethesda.

The final way is getting through the locked door on the establishment's rooftop, marked by the quest marker.

Starfield Guilty Parties – Should You Save Imogene?

Eventually, you will find Imogene Salzo inside the hideout. After a short exchange with your handler, she will hand over the evidence of her innocence, and it's up to you what you want to do with it.

You'll also be prompted to attack her as one of the dialogue options. For the best outcome, do not choose the Attack option.

Confronting Ularu

If you want the best possible outcome for Ryujin, you need to confront Ularu Chen back in the Ryujin Tower. By choosing to Lie to her, she will eventually reveal that she is the true traitor. You'll also be asked to choose a side between her and Masako. It doesn't really matter whether you take Ularu's or Masako's side as it can be changed later on. For consistency's sake, you can take Masako's side here.

You can also simply attack Ularu inside her office for an unsatisfying end to her story, but this will prompt Dalton and his security team to escort you out. Oddly, even with Ularu executed, all following Ryujin Industries quests still proceed as usual.

If you didn't kill Ularu, talking to Dalton concludes the quest. You'll then form a plan, depending on how your conversation with her went.