In a move that further solidifies its commitment to enhancing player experience, Bethesda has released the latest update for its ambitious space exploration RPG, Starfield. Update version 1.9.67, now available for download on PC and Xbox Series X/S, introduces a suite of stability fixes and graphics enhancements that promise to elevate the game's performance and visual fidelity.

Continuous Improvement: Starfield's Journey Through Updates

Since its early access debut in September 2023, Bethesda has diligently worked to refine Starfield, releasing a series of updates aimed at improving various aspects of the game. The latest patch, 1.9.67, is the ninth update issued during the early access phase and the tenth overall, following closely behind the significant 1.9.51 update that implemented over 120 changes.

After two weeks of rigorous testing by Steam users, the stable version of the patch was unveiled on February 20. This release underscores Bethesda's ongoing efforts to address player feedback and technical issues, ensuring a smoother and more immersive gameplay experience.

#Starfield’s latest Steam Beta update includes #FSR 3 support and additional improvements to graphics and stability. FSR 3 announcement: https://t.co/NBu5XkiXTS

Update notes: https://t.co/1BVkk9Jldn pic.twitter.com/8Pt0UnXEzc — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) February 7, 2024

The changelog for update 1.9.67 echoes the commitment seen in early February, outlining eight specific fixes and enhancements. Among these, graphics improvements take center stage, notably with the introduction of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3. This advanced spatial upscaler is designed to enhance the game's resolution with a minimal impact on performance, offering players with modern AMD GPUs the potential for improved frame rates and resolutions. FSR 3 is compatible with graphics cards as old as the Radeon RX 5700, broadening the scope of players who can benefit from these enhancements.

Broadening Compatibility And Tackling Technical Challenges

In addition to AMD's FSR 3, the update also integrates support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), an AI-driven upscaling solution that works with Intel Arc GPUs as well as select Nvidia and AMD models. This inclusion reflects Bethesda's aim to cater to a diverse range of hardware, ensuring that as many players as possible can enjoy a visually stunning and smooth gaming experience.

The patch also addresses specific technical issues, including a refinement of Nvidia's DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology. Prior to this update, players noted a problem with clouds vibrating in performance mode, which has now been corrected. Moreover, a crash issue tied to loading saves from various locations has been resolved, alongside an adjustment in the background logic for handling FormIDs, aimed at preventing related problems.

Further improvements include a fix for a Ship Builder crash, which occurred when players attempted to delete spacecraft modules containing items, and a resolution for a PC-specific bug that inadvertently opened the data menu when taking screenshots using the F12 key.

Elevating Gameplay: Bethesda's Commitment To Excellence And Expansion

Bethesda's continuous updates to Starfield, particularly with the introduction of update 1.9.67, reflect the developer's dedication to delivering a game that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of its player base. By addressing both the technical and visual aspects of the game, Bethesda ensures that Starfield remains at the forefront of the gaming industry, offering an unparalleled experience in space exploration and adventure.

As players download and install the latest patch, the improvements and fixes are expected to enhance the overall gameplay, making the vast universe of Starfield more accessible and enjoyable for a wider audience. With Bethesda's track record of attentive updates and enhancements, the future of Starfield looks promising, as the game continues to evolve and expand in response to the community's feedback and the advancements in gaming technology.

Starfield Update 1.9.67 Patch Notes

Bethesda's dedication to refining Starfield is evident in the latest update, 1.9.67, which addresses critical aspects of the game's performance and visual quality. Below is the full list of patch notes detailing the enhancements and fixes introduced in this significant update:

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

GRAPHICS

Added support for AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). (PC)

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). (PC)

Fixed an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. (PC)

Fixed minor visual artifact that could occur when aiming with a weapon or task swapping.

STABILITY

Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations.

Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu.

MISCELLANEOUS

Reverted a change that caused the data menu to open when taking screenshots with F12 (PC)

Fixed an issue causing the resolution scale to reset to 1.0 when switching from Fullscreen to Windowed mode when using DLSS. (PC)

