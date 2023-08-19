The Dallas Stars came so close to the Stanley Cup Final this summer. In fact, they were two wins away from playing for the most coveted trophy in hockey. At the end of the day, however, it wasn't meant to be in 2023. That said, if Dallas has anything to say about it, 2024 will be a different story.

The Stars have made their intentions clear this summer. Their signings of former Nashville Predators star Matt Duchene certainly signified as much. Dallas continued to fortify their roster by bringing Evgenii Dadonov back while signing Craig Smith and Sam Steel.

The Stars want to go for it this season. Dallas has no intention of falling short of the Stanley Cup Final again. Their chips are all the way in. All that's left is for them to earn it on the ice this season. Well, that's almost all that's left.

There is one thing the Stars can do to improve their odds in next season's playoffs. Dallas has the opportunity to swing one more trade that further cements its ability to push for a Stanley Cup in 2024.

Dallas needs help on defense

The Stars have a solid blueline, don't get me wrong. Thomas Harley performed well in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And Miro Heiskanen is an absolute star at the age of just 24. The team also has solid contributors in the form of Jani Hakanpaa, Esa Lindell, and Nils Lundqvist.

However, there is one glaring question mark. 38-year-old Ryan Suter currently projects to play a major role on the Stars this season. This is in spite of a clear regression that was painfully obvious during the playoffs. Especially in the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

If there's one area for Dallas to address, it's their defense. Bringing in a left-shot defenseman can push Suter down the lineup. It allows Suter to play a more limited role while improving the overall quality of their blueline.

There are a number of candidates for Dallas to choose from. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim is an interesting option. And the St. Louis Blues have multiple options, including Torey Krug and Nick Leddy. However, there is one candidate that stands above the rest.

The ideal trade target

The Dallas Stars must trade for Noah Hanifin. Hanifin is one of a number of Calgary Flames players who have their names in trade discussions right now. But a trade involving the 26-year-old has yet to materialize.

Hanifin could immediately slot in as the team's top left-shot defenseman. His pairing with Heiskanen should form an incredibly formidable pairing for the Stars. And it brings Dallas one step closer to the Stanley Cup.

Harley deserves a bigger, full-time role with the team this upcoming season. However, his NHL experience to this point is still rather limited. Throwing him into a major role without any added insurance could backfire in a major way.

Harley can remain on the second pairing in the event of a Hanifin trade. Dallas can slide Suter into the third-pairing role if they are intent on allowing him to bounce back this season. In that case, it gives Lundqvist a highly experienced veteran to learn from this season.

The Stars are searching for their first Stanley Cup since 1999. They are finally on the cusp of winning it all and need one more move to push them over the top. Noah Hanifin certainly could be that final piece to the puzzle.