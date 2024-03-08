The Dallas Stars in SoCal to take on the Anaheim Ducks Friday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Stars-Ducks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Stars are 38-17-9 this season, which puts them first in the Central division. The Stars have also won their last three games. Dallas has also beaten the Ducks twice this season already. Miro Heiskanen has scored two goals against the Ducks this season, which leads the team. Dallas has had five other skaters score a goal against the Ducks, as well. Jake Oettinger was the starting goalie in both games, and he has allowed five goals in the two games. Tyler Seguin will be out for the game Friday night.
The Ducks have the third-worst record in the NHL this season. They have won three of their last four games, though. In the two games against the Stars, Troy Terry has scored two goals. Three other players have recorded a goal, as well. John Gibson was the starter in net both games, and he has made 61 saves. Terry is listed as day-to-day for this game while Trevor Zegras is still making his way back to game action.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Stars-Ducks Odds
Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -285
Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +230
Over: 6.5 (+100)
Under: 6.5 (-120)
How to Watch Stars vs. Ducks
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Stars are one of the best scoring teams in the NHL. They average 3.58 goals per game, which is second-best in the NHL. They have been able to score at a high rate, and they have put up 14 goals in their last three games. When the Stars score at least four goals this season, they are 28-3-1. It is not easy to score four goals, but they have been able to do it often. If the Stars can put up another four-goal game, they will win.
The Ducks, on the other hand, have allowed the seventh-most goals per game this season. The Ducks have already given up seven total goals to the Stars this season. Dallas needs to continue this scoring, and they should be able to with ease. If the Stars are able to have a good game in the offensive zone, they will win.
Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Stars are right on the cusp of beating the Stars. Both games have been decided by one goal, and one game needed overtime to decide a winner. Anaheim has not been able to get over that hump, but they have covered a +1.5 spread each time. Dallas is 10-14-8 this season when they score at most three goals. The Ducks need to find a way to keep the Stars to under four goals in this one. If they can do that, they will be able to at least cover the spread.
Final Stars-Ducks Prediction & Pick
The Stars are the better team here, and it is by a long shot. Because of that, I am going to take the Stars to not only win this game but cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Stars-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars -1.5 (-114)