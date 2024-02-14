It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Two teams that have seen a lot of each other in 2024 face off again when the Nashville Predators host the Dallas Stars. Nashville won two games in Dallas on January 6th and 12th by scores of 4-3 and 6-3. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Stars are in good form despite losing two games to the Predators in January. They've won seven of their last ten games, including an overtime loss. Their record has put them first in the Central Division, two points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas returned home Tuesday night to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 after going 2-1 on their Eastern Conference road trip through Canada and Buffalo. Jake Oettinger has been a rock for the Stars, allowing five goals over his last three starts.

While their two wins over Dallas may make it seem like the Predators are in good form, that's not the case. They are 3-6-1 over their last ten games and have lost four of five. An inability to keep the puck out of their net has hindered the Preds as Juuse Saros struggles to find his Vezina-calibre form. Things have gotten so bad for Saros in Nashville that his name is beginning to be talked about in advance of this year's trade deadline. He has a 20-20-2 record this season, with a .903 save percentage. A 43-save performance in their 4-2 loss to New Jersey may be what Saros needs to get back on track but don't be surprised if Kevin Lankinen gets the start on Thursday.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Predators Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+185)

Moneyline: (-130)

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: (+110)

Over: 6.0 (-125)

Under: 6.0 (+105)

How to Watch Stars vs. Predators

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Stars took care of the Predators on the road on December 23rd, beating them 3-2 to go into the holiday break. However, Nashville beat the Stars twice in the beginning of January. Since then, it's a tale of two teams going in opposite directions, as the Stars take claim of the Central division and the Predators slide out of the playoff race. Dallas won't forget the Predators taking two games from them already in 2024 and will be hoping to knock them further out of playoff contention. Before the Predators' two wins, the Stars had won five consecutive matchups dating back to 2022.

The Predators' losing woes are from poor goaltending and below-average offense. The Predators have scored two or fewer goals in three of their last five, and Saros has allowed three or more goals in four straight starts. Jake Oettinger has been playing much better, allowing two or fewer goals in three consecutive games. The Stars' offense has had no issues, scoring four or more goals in five of their last seven. These recent trends are a terrible recipe for Nashville.

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Predators' bright spot on most nights is the play of Juuse Saros. However, he has had a rough string of games lately. Saros stopped 43 of 46 shots in a losing effort on Tuesday night, so his game may be turning around. However, there's a good chance he will get the night off on Thursday. Kevin Lankinen was the Predators' netminder in both wins over the Stars in January. The Predators scored ten goals in two games, with Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood taking a loss each, so there's a chance the Predators have found the formula to beat Dallas.

Final Stars-Predators Prediction & Pick

There isn't much point in making things too complicated in this matchup. The Stars are looking for revenge on the Predators, and these teams are going in opposite directions. Look for the Stars to continue winning and even the season series on Thursday night.

Final Stars-Predators Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+185)