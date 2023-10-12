Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward knows a little something about not having immediate success in the NFL, and decided to offer a show of support for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett as he struggles to live up to the expectations put in front of him to start the season.

Cam Heyward, who is currently on injured reserve, offered his support, as he told Steelers Wire.

“Just embrace it. It’s not perfect, but you’re going to keep battling back, and everybody believes in you,” Heyward said. “I don’t think anybody’s running from it. Kenny is our leader and on the offensive side of the ball, and we believe in him. We’re not saying he was going to be perfect in year two. You got to have your bumps and bruises, and he’s going to keep battling for us.”

Kenny Pickett's Early Season Struggles

Kenny Pickett has struggled so far this season, completing only 59.7 percent of his passes while throwing 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in the first five games. Perhaps Pickett is starting to turn the corner, however, as he led the Steelers to a comeback win over the rival Baltimore Ravens by connecting on a deep bomb to George Pickens down the sideline to win in Week 5.

It hasn't helped Pickett that the Steelers have struggled to consistently run the ball, or that his favorite target, Dionate Johnson, has been sidelined with injury as well. The Steelers have also faced a tough early schedule against tough defenses like the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns.

We'll see if Cam Heyward's vote of confidence and a lighter schedule for the Steelers moving forward helps Kenny Pickett pick it up and get back on track.