The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh.

Pickett was looking for tight end Pat Freiermuth on that doomed play. After the game, the Steelers rookie quarterback gave a little bit more context about what happened during that moment.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

“It’s just a miscommunication. I thought he was gonna come back down. He ended up going vertical. I wanted to put it high and outside, give him a chance to make a play. That’s on me there. I gotta run it and get outta bounds or just throw it out.”

Pickett concluded the contest with 257 passing yards and a touchdown against three interceptions while completing 32-of-44 passes for the Steelers. The miscommunication with Freiermuth ended up as being the only pass the tight end did not pass in the game. Freiermuth finished with a team-high 75 receiving yards on eight receptions and nine targets.

Pickett will have to endure these growing pains if he is to prove himself as the quarterback of the future for the Steelers, who are 2-5. His budding chemistry with fellow rookie and Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is a positive takeaway from the loss to the Dolphins, as the two hooked up for Pittsburgh’s lone touchdown of the game.

The Steelers have a tough challenge ahead, as they will be facing the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 8.