Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle had a tryout as a long snapper at the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp, according to a Friday tweet from The Athletic Senior Steelers Writer Mark Kaboly.

“Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle is at Steelers rookie minicamp as a tryout as a long snapper,” Kaboly wrote on Friday. “He played 8 years in the NFL but now is making the transition to LS.”

Nick Boyle participated in the University of Maryland’s Pro Day as a long snapper, WMAR Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner wrote in a March tweet.

“An unexpected participant at #Terps Pro Day: Nick Boyle,” Stepner wrote. “The former #Ravens tight end trying to show his snapping skills.”

A former fifth-round pick for the Ravens, Nick Boyle spent eight seasons with Baltimore since he was selected with the 171st pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played in 90 games and started in 53 for Baltimore, earning 1,049 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 121 receptions.

Kicker Alfredo Gachuz, Duquesne University receiver Dwayne Menders and University of Pittsburgh linebacker Tylar Wiltz are among the other players trying out for the Steelers during the team’s minicamp, according to NFL Trade Rumors. Defensive backs Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., along with Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones and Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, highlight the rookie portion of the team’s minicamp roster.

Porter earned high praise from Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s “The Cook & Joe Show” earlier this month.

“Well, I can tell you this, if he got any of his dad’s intensity and desire, he’s going to be OK,” Blount said. “I haven’t seen a lot of him other than the tapes they showed when they drafted him. … I think it’s a great pick. We obviously need help in the secondary.”