Paradox Interactive has revealed during the live stream release dates for its pair of Stellaris expansions. Stellaris: Overlord adds empire management features and is coming to consoles by March 8, 2023, while Stellaris: First Contact adds new civilizations and an advanced cloaking technology’s release date to PC by March 14, 2023. Stellaris: First Contact DLC details and other features are listed below.

Stellaris: First Contact DLC Features

It appears that in this universe, you are not alone. The galaxy is filled with vast space and wonders that also inhibit alien empires that you will encounter whether you are ready or not.

Stellaris: First Contact offers a set of new origin stories and mechanics that will immerse the players more and give them a chance to tell stories about how their civilizations’ early encounters with visitors that are not from their place of origin. Of course, there are good species but there are also those that have come to take over.

New Origins Broken Shackles : You didn’t take to the stars, you were taken to the stars with force and as an alien captive. Now, you and your fellow prisoners will overtake the ship and find yourselves banding together to survive and thrive as a new diverse community. Will you be able to get along with the others and survive? Can you rise to greatness from your humble origins and how will your captors retaliate once they find out? Payback : No one believed that your world was being watched keenly by an intelligence greater than your own thinking that you are the sole inhabitants of this universe until they take over and invade your own space. You try to retaliate and take action, you will not go down quietly into the night. Your civilization has successfully repelled a would-be conquered from space, and with sudden access to their advanced technology captured from the scraps of battle, you discover just what else is out there beyond the stars. Fear of the Dark : You have explored your home system and you’ve always suspected that you weren’t alone in the galaxy especially when one of your planets suddenly suffered an incident a while back. A large faction of your own people has long advocated against tempting fate out in the dark abyss of the unknown. What path will you choose as you find yourself needing room to grow? How far will you go to see what is beyond what you can reach and see?



New Pre-FTL Interaction Options : What will your role be when the next member of the galactic community tells their origin story? What if it wasn’t what you expected to be? What will you do? New mechanics allow for a broader range of interactions with pre-FTL civilizations, depending on their level of technology and their awareness of your presence. Will your arrival be celebrated, or met with violent panic?

Cloaking Technology : You thought you’ve seen it all but really, nobody saw this feature coming. Equip your ships with cloaking devices to survey in secret or catch a foe unaware. Keep subtle tabs on your pre-FTL neighbors with cloaked observation posts. Just be sure your own scanners and intel are strong… you never know which of your neighbors might be lurking in the shadows!

