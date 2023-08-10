The Seattle Storm have been shouldering through a tough, rebuilding season this year. They have had some silver linings though as Jewell Loyd was named the MVP of the All-Star game while having one of the best statistical seasons of her career as well as defensive ace Ezi Magbegor being named to her first All-Star team. It was always going to be a tough season though after the departure of Breanna Stewart in free agency and Sue Bird to retirement. The Storm got hit with some bad news though this week when the team announced that versatile wing Gabby Williams would be out for four to six weeks with a foot injury.

The Seattle Storm announced today the following injury update on forward Gabby Williams:



Williams suffered a stress fracture on her left foot and is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks. Any further updates will be issued when available.#TakeCover pic.twitter.com/iQBpvSFpDa — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) August 9, 2023

Gabby Williams' injury will most likely keep her sidelined for the Storm of the remainder of the regular season. The Storm's last regular season game is on Sept. 10 which would put Williams in that four week range. With the Storm on track to miss the playoffs, it's likely she's played her last game for the team this season.

Williams joined the team in early July after having missed the start of the season while playing overseas. This is Williams' second season with the Storm after she acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks ahead of the 2022 season. She's suited up in ten games for the Storm this season and has been averaging a career-high 8.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 36.2 percent shooting from the field, 21.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.