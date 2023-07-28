The Connecticut Sun have been one of the surprise teams of the season in that despite losing former head coach Curt Miller and star center Jonquel Jones, they have placed themselves in the conversation for championship contender. Led by the duo of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, the Sun are 18-6 and have the third best record in the WNBA. With WNBA teams allowed a maximum of 12 players on the roster, the Sun had two available roster spots. Due to salary cap restraints, however, most WNBA teams only carry 11 players. The Sun filled one of those roster spots this week by signing Bernadett Hatar to a rest of the season contract as per Rachel Galligan of Winsidr and Just Women's Sports.

The Connecticut Sun have signed Bernadett Határ to a Rest-of-Season contract. @Winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) July 26, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bernadett Hatar had signed a training camp contract with the Indiana Fever but had her contract suspended while she was taking care of overseas commitments with the Hungarian national team. The Fever cut her last month and she became a free agent. She's only played one season in the WNBA when she signed with the Fever in 2021. During that season she averaged 4.9 points per game and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Hatar had actually signed with the Fever ahead of the 2020 season, but she suffered an injury during training camp and was unable to play. She had also signed with the Fever prior to the 2022 season but another injury forced her to be sidelined once again. With the Sun losing starting center Brionna Jones for the rest of the season due to injury, Hatar will get a shot to see minutes right away.