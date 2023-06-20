Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is showing support for his former teammate. In response to a tweet that recognized James Harden's influence on the NBA, Durant echoed the sentiment, noting that Harden is one of the most influential players in league history.

Kevin Durant didn't just praise Harden. The Suns' star seemingly lamented the fact that Harden doesn't get the recognition that he deserves.

Fact. One of the most influential in the history of the game, it’s insane nobody sees it — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 20, 2023

If any player knows how much Harden has meant to the game of basketball, it might be Durant. The duo were teammates with the Oklahoma Thunder when they reached the 2012 NBA Finals. Harden and Durant reunited nearly a decade later with the Brooklyn Nets. Injuries limited their time on the court together, and Harden asked for a trade a year later.

Harden took the mantle from Durant as the NBA's most prolific scorer. Durant won the scoring title four times from 2010-2014. Harden led the league in points per game each year from 2018-2020. Harden's 36.1 points per game in the 2019-2020 season ranks second all-time among players not named Wilt Chamberlain.

The step-back-3-pointer was perfected by Harden. Once viewed as a poor shot, it's now an effective tool in the arsenal of many players, in large part thanks to Harden's influence.

Harden has become somewhat of a punching bag online among NBA fans. One of the greatest regular-season performers in the league has ever seen, Harden's greatness hasn't translated the same way in the playoffs. Harden's disappearing acts in a number of elimination games have received particular criticism.

The NBA awards voters have certainly given Harden his share of respect. Harden won the 2018 NBA MVP award. He finished second in the voting on three occasions and had two other top-five finishes.