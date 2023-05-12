Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After the Denver Nuggets sent the Phoenix Suns packing in the playoffs, several critics and haters proceeded to troll Kevin Durant. Many couldn’t help but mention Carmelo Anthony in the process, noting that KD would have been still ring-less like Melo had he not joined the Golden State Warriors.

When Durant left the Warriors, many saw it as his attempt to prove to everyone that he isn’t merely a passenger in a championship bus, but rather a driver as well. Four years since leaving Golden State, though, KD has yet to win a championship while the Dubs already got another one.

This 2022-23 season was supposed to be that year when Durant gets his third ring. After asking for a trade to the Suns at the deadline and joining Devin Booker and Chris Paul to form a new Big 3, everyone thought they were going to obliterate the rest of the competition. Of course, those thoughts couldn’t be more wrong. While the Booker-Durant pairing was phenomenal, the Arizona franchise just didn’t have enough depth to compete.

The Nuggets eliminated the Suns from playoff contention in six games, with Game 6 being an utter embarrassment for Phoenix after trailing by 30 points at the half and eventually losing 125-100.

Following the loss, “Melo” trended hard on Twitter, all because of Durant.

Kevin Durant’s career without Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/vWOSYNS3GV — Shepherd’s Sport (@NathanS_Sports) May 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Durant’s legacy if he didn’t join a 73-9 team pic.twitter.com/zIi00ti1Sv — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) May 12, 2023

Several Carmelo Anthony fans slammed the disrespect on the former NBA superstar, though. Many supporters said that it’s unfair for Melo to catch stray bullets like that when it’s Kevin Durant who failed big time.

The Melo slander needs to stop! pic.twitter.com/oiGqAndjE8 — SMOOTHIE “F” BABY (@YvngSmoothie) May 12, 2023

kd shits the bed then melo the one catching strays pic.twitter.com/V2OS3mlJ9O — 𝕃𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪⛈️ (@KxngLenny_) May 12, 2023

Lol Melo is probably 2-3 rings deep by now with all the help KD has played with. But ok. https://t.co/lkAOYGzRd8 — Shawn Michaels (@_beensmoove) May 12, 2023

What a bad day it is for Kevin Durant and Carmelto Anthony.