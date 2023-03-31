ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Kevin Durant is, finally, back. The Phoenix Suns forward had a few setbacks early in his career in Arizona, but is now healthy and taking the court with Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

He finally made his Suns home debut on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t exactly a performance to remember. KD finished with just 16 points on a lowly 5-of-18 shooting clip. A lot of that could probably be attributed to just rust and possibly a bit of jitters after his first chance at a Phoenix debut didn’t go so well.

CP3 chalked it up to him just missing shots. Being the unstoppable offensive force that Durant has been for his entire career, Paul emphasized that not too many people can actually bother KD. Well, save for a select few.

“Most times, he’s just going to miss,” said Chris Paul.

“Ain’t too many people that’s ever going to make him miss. I’m probably one of the only people that used to do that. Right, K?” the Suns guard said within earshot of Kevin Durant.

“Ahhh,” Durant groaned. “Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan. It was a team effort.”

Chris Paul is one of the best defenders pound-for-pound that the NBA has ever seen from the guard position. The Suns point guard has made nine all-defensive teams and has led the league in steals on six different occasions.

But he gives up nearly a foot of height to Durant, who might not even see him contest his jump shots. But after more than a decade of battles against each other, CP3 has won his fair share of one-on-one matchups against KD.

Chris Paul has held his own against Kevin Durant in the past, but rest assured he’s happy they’re both on the Suns.