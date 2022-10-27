Barack Obama is perhaps the biggest basketball fan that has ever taken the role of the United States of America’s commander-in-chief. The former president is about to take his NBA fandom to a whole new level now that he’s being linked to the purchase of the Phoenix Suns from disgraced owner Robert Sarver.

NBA insider Bill Simmons dropped this tidbit on a recent episode of his podcast as he discussed the sale of the Suns franchise with the great Charles Barkley. According to Simmons, he’s been made aware of the fact that Mr. Obama is could very well become the face of the franchise ownership in the near future (h/t Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report):

“I heard Obama’s involved in one of the groups,” Simmons said (11:40 mark). “That’s the one guy I feel like, they would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him at the front that they would just be like, ‘Cool.'”

Simmons did not provide the details of Obama’s rumored interest in purchasing the Suns, but this is some newsworthy stuff, no doubt. Even Barkley himself admitted that he too would be interested in joining the ownership group if the former president was actually in the mix.

At this point, however, this is all still in the hands of Robert Sarver, who was pretty much forced to sell his stake in the team after his workplace scandal went public. He still holds the cards here, though, and it’s going to be up to him to decide when and to whom he’s going to end up selling the franchise.

According to reports, the Suns could fetch up to $4 billion once it is sold.