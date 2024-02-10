We're here to share our Super Bowl 58 odds series and make a Chiefs first scoring drive prediction and pick for the Big Game.

While you watch Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, you may find yourself part of a squares bet, which means you might be betting on what a team does in their first scoring drive. We're here to share our Super Bowl 58 odds series and make a Chiefs first scoring drive prediction and pick for the Big Game.

What will the Chiefs do on their first offensive drive? Well, let's assume they are going to score. No one is betting on either team punting the ball. Yes, you can bet on whether you think the 49ers or the Chiefs will score on their first drive. But this is more fun and may give you more money.

The Chiefs have one of the best coaches of all time in Andy Reid. He has won two Super Bowls and appeared in four. Additionally, they have Patrick Mahomes, one of the best quarterbacks in the game. Travis Kelce is probably the best tight end in football. They probably will score on their first drive. Now, let's see what the first score will look like.

Here are the First Scoring Drive Super Bowl 58 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Odds: Chiefs First Scoring Drive Result Odds

Field Goal: +126

Passing Touchdown: +138

Rushing Touchdown: +470

Defense Touchdown: +3500

Special Teams Touchdown: +5500

Safety: +6500

Why The Chiefs Will Score a Field Goal on Their First Scoring Drive

Let's just say the Chiefs march down the field and make play after play. However, the Niners adjust and force them to kick a field goal. This is very likely. The 49ers have had a leaky first-half defense often. Moreover, they have allowed teams to go down to the field and set themselves up for a score. A field goal on the first drive is very likely. The Niners held the Packers to a field goal on their first drive in the NFC Divisional Round. Ultimately, there is a good chance we could see Harrison Butler hitting a field goal on their first scoring drive.

Why The Chiefs Score a Passing Touchdown on Their First Scoring Drive

The Chiefs can also score a touchdown on their first scoring drive. Significantly, Mahomes can find the open receiver to find themselves in the endzone. We all know about Kelce. Mahomes is very likely to look for him first. However, let's take a look at the other pass-catching options. Rashee Rice is the next best option. Ultimately, there could be a situation where the Chiefs find themselves in a 3rd and 4 on the San Francisco 6-yard line. Rice could be in motion in front of Mahomes, who is lined up in the shotgun. Then, Mahomes could shovel the pass to Rice, who jets into the endzone from the left side to the far-right side of the endzone. That is probably the most effective way to score on the Niners on a red zone passing play if they cannot get it to Kelce.

The Chiefs also have Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Justin Watson as their other options. However, unless they can actually catch a deep pass or a slant route, neither will help the Chiefs get a passing touchdown on their first scoring drive.

Why The Chiefs Score a Rushing Touchdown on Their First Scoring Drive

Isiah Pacheco has been their workhorse throughout this season, especially during the playoffs. It is surprising that the bet for this is so low, considering the running backs who have already torched the Niners throughout these playoffs. Yet, neither the Packers nor Lions scored a rushing touchdown with their top running back. The Lions got a rushing touchdown with Jameson Williams. Therefore, we might see Rice or even Mecole Hardman run it in for the Chiefs' first scoring drive.

Why The Chiefs Score a Defensive Touchdown on Their First Scoring Drive

There is always a chance the Chiefs could score a defensive touchdown on their first drive. Here are the scenarios where that happens. The Niners hike the ball, and the Kansas City pass rush overcomes the line and hits Brock Purdy. Then, the ball comes out, and Chris Jones takes it in for a touchdown. That has not happened often this season to the 49ers.

Why The Chiefs Score a Special Teams Touchdown on Their First Scoring Drive

This is actually possible, given the 49ers' struggles on special teams. However, something like this is more likely to happen later in the game than on the first play of the game for both teams.

Why The Chiefs Score a Safety on Their First Scoring Drive

If the Niners have a major holding penalty or carelessly fumble the ball that causes them to be backed way up on their first drive. Then, this may happen. But it's unlikely in the large scheme of things.

Final First Scoring Drive Prediction & Pick

The Niners will do everything in their power to stop the pass. Thus, expect some chicanery. The Chiefs may do a design run for their first score.

Final First Scoring Drive Prediction & Pick: Rushing Touchdown (+470)