Super Mario Bros. Wonder is released tomorrow and there couldn't be more excitement about it. Reviews have been phenomenal and fan reactions have been great. It's all been perfect and gamers haven't even had the chance to start playing the game yet. With another day to speculate, a big question can be asked; is this Nintendo's final major game release on the Switch? Here's why Super Mario Bros. Wonder could be the Switch's final bow.

Many reviews of Super Mario Bros. Wonder so far have commented upon how well the game has taken the best pieces from older games and incorporated them into this one. The classic 2D-style scrolling game, where players jump across platforms, on top of enemies, and eventually down the flag is what started it all for Mario over forty years ago. More recently, the 3D action involving travel between galaxies, magic hats, and more has drawn fans to a more creative gaming experience.

Now, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has seemed to crack the code. Wonder combines the ideas and nature from games both old and new to create an innovative experience. The goal of almost every Mario game is the same. Defeat levels and defeat Bowser. What Super Mario Bros. Wonder is doing is similar to that but with a twist. Why not have characters transform into an Elephant? Give players the choice of which type of level they want to play.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder takes the word “wonder” quite seriously. One of the earliest levels for example gives the player an option to play threw the level as it is, or to wonder what could be and see the stage break down into a musical. The idea of wondering what could be is taken to the next level in this game, and that's what has players so excited.

There are rumors that the Nintendo Switch's successor may be on its way within the next year or so. If Super Mario Bros. Wonder lives up to the hype it's received through reviews, Nintendo may want to make this game the Switch's closing headline. Both the Switch and Wonder are an incredible combination of old and new. It has multiple generations of gamers coming together to play an extraordinary game on an extraordinary console. If Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the Switch's final big release, it seems like Nintendo is making the right choice.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases tomorrow, October 20th on Nintendo Switch.

