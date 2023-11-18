Here's our guide on how to beat the second Suppression tower, Swallowsong Pavilion, for the Exorcismal Chronicles in the HSR event.

Exorcismal Chronicles is one of the various sub-events for the ongoing A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in Honkai Star Rail (HSR). In this sub-event, players will have to fight against four groups of enemies with increasing difficulty. If you need some help for this event, then this guide will certainly help. In this guide, we will cover how to beat Exorcismal Chronicle's Swallowsong Pavillion during the HSR event.

HSR Exorcismal Chronicles – Swallowsong Pavillion Guide

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event will run for the duration of HSR's Version 1.5. After the initial event duration ends, it will join the ranks of the HSR Conventional Memoir permanent events, following the last patch's Aetherium Wars. Before we dive into the guide for this particular Exorcismal Chronicle, let's first review its basic mechanics.

Exorcismal Chronicles Basics

There are a total of five Suppression Towers that players can unlock during the HSR event. In each one, players will be able to face off against four groups of enemies with increasing difficulty. Players can get up to three stars for each fight, based on that fight's Objectives. The more stars the player gets, the more total rewards they will receive. While that may seem a bit straightforward, there's something players will have to consider when facing off against the enemies.

The Exorcismal Chronicles have a mechanic called the Fiendfire. While in battle, a flame will appear on the upper left side of the screen, where the turn order is located. If the Fiendfire is beside an ally, it will be green, and once it reaches the top, will charge up the player's Exorcismics, which we will talk about in a bit. If it's beside an enemy, on the other hand, it will be red. Once it reaches the top, it will strengthen the enemy instead, and can potentially deal a lot of damage. To prevent this from happening, players have to use their Ultimates, or any skill that changes Turn Order, to make sure that the Fiendfire is beside an allied unit.

Now let's talk about the Exorcismics. Exorcismics are special attacks similar to the Resonance attacks in Simulated Univers, the Engine of Creation in the Cocolia fight, and so on. These charge up whenever a friendly unit gets a stack of Fiendfire. There are a total of eight Exorcismics that players can get, each with varying effects. For this particular guide, we will assume that you only have access to the first two Exorcismics.

Exorcism Rewards

Players will receive various rewards depending on the total number of Stars they have collected. Below are the rewards that players can get:

3 Stars 30 Stellar Jades 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

6 Stars 30 Stellar Jades 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

9 Stars 15 Relic Remains 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

12 Stars 15 Relic Remains 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits



Swallowsong Pavillion Battle Guide

There are a total of four difficulty levels for the Swallowsong Pavillion. Additionally, this Suppression Tower has an Anomaly that affects the enemy:

Enemy attacks cause the loss of 1 Skill Point(s). When enemies are defeated, allies receive 1 Skill Point(s).

When enemies obtain Fiendfire, the next attack of the unit that obtained FIendfire causes the loss of an additional 2 Skill Point(s).

Difficulty 1

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 1 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 4 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Fiend Seal Recover Skill Points, and increase Basic ATK and Skill DMG dealt after consuming Skill Points.

Enemy Lineup Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion (Weaknesses: Wind, Imaginary) Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish (Weaknesses: Physical, Lightning, Imaginary) Entranced Ingenium: Golden Cloud Toad (Weaknesses: Lightning, Quantum)

Suggested Team Bring a Lightning DPS that can quickly clear out the two enemy types weak to Lightning. You can either use Jing Yuan and Serval for AoE attacks to quickly clear out multiple enemies, or use Kafka with a Nihility team. If you will use Kafka, bring Sampo along so that you can also take care of the Obedient Dracolion that is weak to wind. Bringing a battery is ideal here as they can help make sure you get Fiendfires. Huohuo and Tingyun are good choices as they can both charge someone's Ultimate quickly. It is important to manage your Skill points, as well as the Fiendfire, in this fight. Make sure to reserve an Ultimate or two that you can instantly use them if a red Fiendfire appears.



Difficulty 2

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 1 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 4 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Fiend Seal Recover Skill Points, and increase Basic ATK and Skill DMG dealt after consuming Skill Points.

Enemy Lineup Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus (Weaknesses: Fire, Wind, Imaginary) Abundance Sprite: Golden Hound (Weaknesses: Ice, Lightning, Quantum)

Suggested Team As there are no similar weaknesses between the two enemy types, players can just bring their strongest DPS for one of the elements that the enemies are weak against. Examples include: Fire: Himeko, Hook Wind: Blade, Dan Heng Imaginary: Dan Heng IL Ice: Jingliu, Yanqing Lightning: Jing Yuan, Kafka, Serval Quantum: Qingque (might not be ideal thanks to the Anomaly draining Skill Points) Bring one or two DPS characters from the list above so that they can take down the enemies easily. Alternatively, bringing one strong DPS and various supports can also work. Like in Difficulty 1, bring a battery along to charge up the team's Ultimates. This will help with the Fiendfire mechanic.



Difficulty 3

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 2 times Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 5 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Fiend Seal Recover Skill Points, and increase Basic ATK and Skill DMG dealt after consuming Skill Points.

Enemy Lineup Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus (Weaknesses: Fire, Wind, Imaginary) Abundance Sprite: Golden Hound (Weaknesses: Ice, Lightning, Quantum) Abundance Sprite: Malefic Ape (Weaknesses: Fire, Ice, Wind)

Suggested Team Bring a Fire, Ice, or Wind DPS to easily take care of the Malefic Ape. The Malefic Ape is the biggest source of damage in the enemy team, so taking it out as soon as possible should be the highest priority. You can refer to the DPS list above, but the possible Main DPS characters are Himeko, Topaz, or Hook for Fire, Jingliu or Yanqing for Ice, and Blade or Dan Heng for Wind. Other than the main DPS, make sure to bring along support characters. Batteries are of course important, as well as a Shielder or Healer. Try to make them the same element as the weaknesses of the enemies to help in Weakness Breaks.



Difficulty 4

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 2 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 5 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Fiend Seal Recover Skill Points, and increase Basic ATK and Skill DMG dealt after consuming Skill Points.

Enemy Lineup Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish (Weaknesses: Physical, Lightning, Imaginary) Aurumaton Gatekeeper (Weaknesses: Lightning, Wind, Quantum)

Suggested Team Bring a Lightning DPS in this fight since the Aurumaton Gatekeeper and the Illumination Dragonfish are both weak to lightning. You can bring Serval, Arlan, or Jing Yuan if you want to just outright deal damage to the enemy. If you will be using the above composition, bring along support characters like Bronya and Tingyun, as well as a healer like Bailu or Huohuo. This will be important as the Gatekeeper can easily deal a lot of damage to your team. An alternative is to bring a Nihility team composed of at least Kafka and Sampo. The player can even bring Guinaifen along if they want to deal even more damage. Applying a lot of DoTs on the enemy, as well as taking advantage of Kafka's ability to quickly deal the DoT damage in one attack, can make quick work of both the Gatekeepers and the Dragonfish. Make sure to bring a shielder and a healer as well for this composition. Guinaifen is optional, so you can swap her out for another support cahracter.



That's all for our guide on how to beat the Swallowsong Pavillion Suppression Tower for the Excorcismal Chronicles sub-event during A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in HSR. Players can take their time in beating this event, as it will become a Conventional Memoir once Version 1.5 ends.