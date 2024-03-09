This week, fans of the CBS police procedural SWAT were treated to back-to-back action-packed hours, as season 7, episode 4, and episode 5 premiered. And we also got to say goodbye to one of the show's most iconic characters.
Spare Parts – SWAT hunts down a Chilean arms dealer
Part One begins with a pool party being broken up by armed gunmen. One woman escapes and manages to call 911 from her hiding place, and police are dispatched to deal with the situation. The shooters force the victims to dispose of their cell phones and then call out for the Nelson family, but the reasoning is unclear at this point.
Back at SWAT HQ, Hondo tells Deacon that his wife Nichelle’s car had its catalytic converter stolen. Hondo talks to his wife, who says that Hondo’s dad was able to find her a replacement and is bringing the car over later that day. SWAT then is dispatched to the scene after the gunmen shoot at the cops who responded.
Tan’s cold reunion with his brother
Victor Tan is surprised to see his brother, Jacob, at the party. However, tension rises between the two when there is another woman with Jacob, who is married. Commander Hicks tells Hondo that Nelson is an arms dealer, and it can't be a coincidence that he was taken.
SWAT takes down one of the gunmen and links him to Vicente Munoz, a Chilean national who previously procured weapons from the US for the Chilean military. However, he became persona non grata and made the most wanted list after he was caught offloading weapons to terrorist groups.
It turns out that they have Munoz’s motive all wrong, though. The team realizes they might be looking at the situation from the wrong angle after an anesthesiologist is taken hostage from a local hospital.
It isn’t about weapons but about a life-saving surgery
Tan's brother is brought into SWAT HQ, where he helps the team piece together what is going on.
After Mr. Nelson shares that Munoz fainted while he was at their house and was revived by his wife, Jacob deduces that Munoz might have a heart condition. Mr. Nelson says his wife had a theory about what the condition might be, and Jacob recognizes the name and explains that everything Munoz’s crew has done points to them attempting an off-the-books surgery in Los Angeles to save their leader's life.
20 Squad raids one potential location, where they find Dr. Nelson's daughter, Ellie, but Nelson and the anesthesiologist have been taken to a separate location to conduct the surgery. Back at HQ, Ellie is reunited with her father and she says that she overheard Munoz’s crew talking about taking the hostages to Studio Vista. The team narrows down a location based on a canceled surgery due to a fake ID that they suspect to be Munoz.
They raid the location, and eventually come face to face with Munoz’s right-hand man, while the arms dealer is unconscious on the operating table.
A complication ensues with the surgery, and Hondo helps Dr. Nelson complete it successfully. The final hostage then breaks free of the gunman's grip, at which point Tan and Hondo disarm the shooter and take him into custody.
Reconciliation for Victor and Jacob
Throughout the episode, Jacob and Victor have been arguing about the former’s infidelity. When Tan shares that Bonnie cheated on him, his brother implies that it is at least partially Victor’s fault, and the two almost come to blows.
They reconcile towards the end, with Victor telling his brother he won’t judge him after Jacob explains his marriage troubles, and Jacob telling his brother that he can be there for moral support when Victor tells their mother about the divorce.
At the end of the episode, Hondo reconciles with his father after accusing him of obtaining a stolen catalytic converter to fix their car.
End of the Road — Jim Street meets a younger version of himself
Part Two of the night's double episode, titled “End of the Road,” begins with Jim Street in Long Beach training the LBPD SWAT team. We see Street talking with their Commander, Bruce Jones. We meet one of the young team members, Carnegie, who is struggling and will potentially wash out of the unit.
In a lot of ways, Carnegie resembles a young version of Street.
The team raids the house of a wanted man with known ties to biker gangs. The target is subdued, but another person fires shots from a rifle at the team members. Jones recognizes him as Sonny Allen, the notorious mobster who disappeared 10 years ago after killing a police officer.
The unit finds a dead LAPD officer in the garage, and they also realize that the gunman was firing armor-piercing rounds.
LBPD and LAPD work together to dismantle a ruthless gang
Street returns to LA and introduces Jones to Hondo. They find that Officer Owen Greene sold and delivered the lethal rounds to Allen, who is trying to restart the Spine Cutters, the fearsome organization that he ran a decade ago which controlled the majority of the drug game in Long Beach.
Street takes Tan and Carnegie to visit Street’s old informant, who points them in the direction of an arms modifier nicknamed “Iron Mike” who modifies firearms to be more lethal.
The three go on a stakeout at a local biker bar to find Iron Mike, but Carnegie disobeys Street's orders and is compromised. Street commandeers a bike and chases Mike, with Tan eventually blocking him off. Mike is brought into custody, where Street’s skillful interrogation techniques lead him to flip on Allen.
Jones believes that Greene is just a dirty cop, but Hondo says he met the young officer before and that there must be more to the story.
Shortly after, the team finds out that Greene had been blackmailed, with Allen threatening to kill his family unless he delivered the deadly ammo. They learn that the supposedly crooked cop had placed a tracker on the crate, allowing authorities to follow the weapons and allowing them to take down Allen and his gang.
Hondo remarks that, despite having his back against the wall and his family at risk, Greene stayed true to his training and remained a cop until the end.
Street steps up to lead 30 Company
20 Squad and 30 Company raid the safe house where the tracker leads them to, but they are too late. Just as they think the area is secured, shots ring out from the modified armor-piercing rifle.
Jones is hit and wounded, but for the time we don't know how bad it is. Seeing their leader potentially mortally wounded fractures 30 Company, with Carnegie pushing to use brute force to bring down Allen’s organization.
Street helps calm him down due to his ability to relate to Carnegie’s situation given his own past. After Hicks calls Street with information about Allen’s whereabouts and his plan to rob the LAPD, Street rallies 30 Company to take down Allen and his organization once and for all.
Street and Carnegie work together to take down the gang members, and then Street fights his way into a truck that Allen is escaping in. Here, we get a final fistfight between the two before Street throws Allen out of the truck, where Hondo helps to subdue him.
Back at SWAT HQ, Hicks informs Street that Jones died as a result of his injuries. Street informs 30 Company and then tells Hondo that he will be leaving SWAT to take command of 30 Company in Long Beach.
He asks Hondo to tell the team, but Tan catches him in the parking lot, where Street says they’ll still see each other around, and reveals that he will be proposing to Chris. With that, Street fires up his motorcycle and rides off into the night.
These were two strong episodes, and they provided the sendoff that Street deserves
These were two fast-paced episodes with strong writing and plenty of action, but End of the Road is definitely the better of the two, due in large part to Street's involvement. This episode was a bittersweet way to bookend Street's career with 20 Squad, and it was an excellent way to send the character out in style.
We saw life come full circle for Jim Street, as he completed his personal growth from a hot-headed rookie who is loyal to a fault into a dedicated and mature officer stepping up into a leadership role.
We were introduced to a character that closely reflected the younger version of Street from the early seasons. This was a great opportunity for Alex Russell to demonstrate his acting skills and versatility, and it showed the true evolution of Street as a person throughout the past six and a half years. Carnegie mirrored Street’s prior mentality and his struggles, even making some of the same mistakes that Street made early during his time with 20 Squad.
Street’s character development comes full circle
The more mature Street in this episode recognized what Carnegie was doing and was able to connect with the young, troubled officer and help him begin to change his worldview as well.
In the end, we see Street make the difficult decision to leave 20 Squad and pursue his future as a leader in LBPD SWAT, stepping up to be a mentor for the younger officers the same way that Hondo has been a mentor to him.
It is going to be tough for fans to say goodbye to a character they have come to know and love, but this was a truly perfect ending for Jim Street. It's fitting that he has the nickname Hollywood because this really was a Hollywood ending for his character.