It is an ACC battle as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-North Carolina prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an ACC battle as Syracuse travels to face North Carolina. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-North Carolina prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Syracuse comes into the game sitting at 11-4 on the year, but just 2-2 in ACC play. Their four losses this year have been against some quality opponents though. They fell in back-to-back games against Tennessee and then would lose on the road to Virginia. They also lost by 20 to Duke. Last time out, they rebounded from that Duke loss, facing Boston College at home, and winning 69-59.

Meanwhile, North Carolina comes in at 12-3 but leads the ACC conference. After back-to-back losses to UConn and Kentucky, UNC has been on a run as of late. They first took out seventh-ranked Oklahoma, before winning their last three games, all in ACC play. One of those was against a ranked Clemson squad as well. Further, this year, they have won all of their ACC games by eight or more points, with the last three being by ten or more.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-North Carolina Odds

Syracuse: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +580

North Carolina: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -880

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. North Carolina

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread

Syracuse comes in sitting 76th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 143rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 398th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Syracuse sits 118th in the nation in points per game this year, while being one of the worst in the nation in the first half. They are 238th in the nation in first-half points, but sit 35th in second-half points this year. Judah Mintz leads the way this year. He comes in with 18.5 points per game this year while shooting 37.2 percent from three this year. He also is moving the ball well. Mintz comes in with 3.9 assists per game this year, leading the team.

Meanwhile, Syracuse has four players averaging over ten points per game this year. JJ Starling comes in with 11 points per game while Chris Bell comes in with 10.9 points per game. Maliq Brown rounds out the group at 10.3 points per game but is also the most effecient shooter on the team. He comes in with a 71.4 percent shooting percentage this year while hitting 40.0 percent of his three this year.

In the rebounding game, Syracuse sits 145th in the nation. They have struggled on the offensive glass, sitting 233rd in the nation, further, they are 320th in allowing offensive rebounds this year. The leader of the team is Maliq Brown. He comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game this year. Joining him in rebounding well is Qudir Copeland and Justin Taylor. Both of them come in with 5.5 rebounds per game this year.

On defense, Syracuse is 154th in the nation in points against per game this year. They are averaging 9.7 steals per game this year, led by Maliq Brown and Judah Mintz. Mintz comes in with 2.3 steals per game this year, while Brown has 2.2 steals per game this year.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread

North Carolina is ninth according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are sitting 14th on the offensive side of things while sitting eighth on the defensive side of things. They have done all of this while facing the eighth hardest schedule in the nation according to KenPom. North Carolina is 24th in the nation in points per game. They are led by RJ Davis. While Davis shoots just 42.4 percent from the field, he is a solid three-point shooter, hitting nearly 40 percent of his threes. That has led to him scoring 20.3 points per game this year to lead the team. He also helps the offense with his 3.4 assists this year.

Armando Bacot is also scoring well. He comes into the game with 14.5 points per game, and he is shooting 52.4 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Harrison Ingram. He comes in with 12.8 points per game this year.

The rebounding game is great for North Carolina. They are 15th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 62nd in the nation in offensive rounds, and 15th in defensive rebounds. Bacot and Ingram lead the way here too. Bacot comes in with 10.7 rebounds per game this year, while Ingram comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, both of them have over 2.3 offensive rebounds per game this year.

On defense, North Carolina ranks 112th in the nation in points against this year but sits 24th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Bacot is a disruptive force here too, coming in with 1.8 blocks per game this year.

Final Syracuse-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

There are two major differences between North Carolina and Syracuse in this game. First is RJ Davis. Davis is a great scorer and wonderful from three. That is something that Syracuse is going to struggle with. Then, there is the rebounding game. North Carolina is much better at rebounding. Further, Syracuse struggled in giving up offensive rebounds and North Carolina has two players that can bring plenty of those in. Those second-chance points, combined with the outside shot of RJ Davis will be the difference in this game.

Final Syracuse-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: -12.5 (-110)