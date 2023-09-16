The Syracuse Orange take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Check out our college football odds series for our Syracuse Purdue prediction and pick. Find how to watch Syracuse Purdue.

Syracuse and Purdue played a crazy game last year in Syracuse which took a lot of different twists and turns. Both sides made a lot of very significant and costly mistakes. Purdue ultimately made the bigger ones in a 32-29 Syracuse victory. The game was 10-9 in favor of Syracuse after three quarters. The two teams combined to score 42 points in the fourth quarter alone. Syracuse scored 22 of those 42 points and managed to get away with a very erratic performance. That game sets the stage for this 2023 reunion between two teams which are generally very mysterious if only because we don't know how good their opponents are.

Syracuse has played two cupcake opponents. We haven't learned a whole lot about the Orange from their first two games. Purdue has played Fresno State and Virginia Tech, losing to the Bulldogs and beating the Hokies. How good is Fresno State? The Bulldogs are favored by only three points against a not-very-good Arizona State team in Week 3. Virginia Tech is expected to finish in the lower half of the ACC this season. What does this mean for Purdue? It's hard to say. That's why you'll find that the point spread for this game is not very large.

Here are the Syracuse-Purdue College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-Purdue Odds

Syracuse Orange: -2.5 (-105)

Purdue Boilermakers: +2.5 (-115)

Over: 57.5 (-115)

Under: 57.5 (-105)

How To Watch Syracuse vs. Purdue

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Syracuse Could Cover the Spread

The Orange have a good chance of doing better against Purdue this year than last year. They won in the final moments last season. This year, they could win much more convincingly, and that begins with the fact that they have the same head coach, Dino Babers, while Purdue is starting over with Ryan Walters, the former Illinois defensive coordinator who took the Purdue job after Jeff Brohm went to Louisville following Scott Satterfield's surprising move to Cincinnati. Walters might become a very good head coach — he is young and talented — but this is his first year as the head coach of a Power Five program. He is likely to go through a learning process and all the growing pains that involves. Jeff Brohm is an elite play-caller, and Walters doesn't have that level of acumen on offense. It could make the difference in this game.

Why Purdue Could Cover the Spread

The Syracuse Orange have not been tested this season, playing lower-level opponents in games which basically served as glorified scrimmages. Purdue, on the other hand, has played Fresno State — a team which in recent years won the Mountain West Conference championship under a good head coach, Jeff Tedford — and Virginia Tech, an ACC team. Those two games are much better tests than anything Syracuse has encountered. Syracuse will probably be caught off guard in this game by a Purdue team which has had to face stronger opponents so far this season.

Final Syracuse-Purdue Prediction & Pick

The Syracuse offense is likely to get contained by Purdue's defense, and Purdue's offense might not have the speed needed to outflank Syracuse's defense. The under looks like a good play here. Remember that this game was 10-9 (19 points) through three quarters one year ago, and neither side has added elite offensive talent since then.

Final Syracuse-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Under 57.5