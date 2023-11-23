The 2023 Worlds Champions T1 roster of Zeus, Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, and Keria will all return to the same team for the 2024 season.

The Worlds 2023 roster of T1 will be retained for the 2024 season, as three of the roster's players resigned with the team after their contracts with the organization expired earlier this week.

That means Faker and Oner will continue to play with their teammates Zeus, Gumayusi, and Keria for the 2024 season, starting with the upcoming post-season events following Worlds. This will test the team's resolve and commitment and will have fans anticipating how their 2024 run will look like now that they are hailed champions.

This report comes amidst speculations and hints from the team's roster that the team might not stick together after Worlds. Their win at Worlds may have played a key role in the organization's decision to resign the roster.

Meanwhile, kkOma returns as head coach for the organization, who was also the team's head coach when the team won their Worlds championship in 2013, 2015, and 2016. Interestingly, kkOma was also the coach of the team that beat T1 in the 2022 Worlds Championship, making kkOma even in number of championships with Faker.

There's a lot of optimism around this version of T1, especially since the very same roster finished in second place in last year's Worlds Championship. It's no wonder that T1 resigned their newly-minted champions for another run for the gold, although it should be noted that this was the first time T1 ever resigned their team after winning a Worlds championship. If the team's growth and improvement continue, they might be looking to grab their second championship as a unit in 2024, with Faker's campaign for a fifth Worlds championship obviously being another storyline to follow.

Speaking of Faker, amidst speculations of retirement, the four-time Worlds champion does not show any indication of retiring anytime soon, especially since his contract with T1 as a player will last until 2025. Faker, who was the youngest to win Worlds on his first and now the oldest player to win Worlds in his most recent, has an approximate net worth of over $6 million in 2023.