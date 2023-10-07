The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Iowa State Cyclones. Check out our college football odds series for our TCU Iowa State prediction and pick. Find how to watch TCU Iowa State.

Iowa State reached the Big 12 Championship Game and won the Fiesta Bowl — its first-ever appearance in a New Year's Six bowl game — in the 2020 college football season. TCU reached the Big 12 Championship Game last season and went all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. These two schools have had considerable, high-level successes in recent years, but in 2023, life has been difficult for both the Cyclones and Horned Frogs.

Iowa State has lost three games in the first month of the season. Head coach Matt Campbell had chances to leave Iowa State for bigger and more prominent national programs, but he wanted to stay at Iowa State. Now his career seems to have hit a wall. Iowa State hasn't looked very good this season. The Cyclones' loss to Ohio — not Ohio State, but the Ohio University Bobcats — was a very humiliating moment for Campbell and his program. ISU scored only seven points against a Mid-American Conference opponent and now faces an uphill climb in the battle for a bowl bid. If Iowa State fails to at least make a bowl game this year, it will be a total disaster for Campbell and the Cyclones.

TCU is 3-2 through five games, which might seem okay until you realize that TCU's two losses this year have been as massive home-field favorites. TCU was a 20.5-point favorite against Colorado in Week 1 and played a terrible game to lose 45-42. Seeing Colorado get shredded in recent weeks by Oregon and USC underscores how badly TCU played against Deion Sanders' Buffaloes. TCU then lost last week at home to West Virginia as a 13-point favorite. The Frogs have had a very manageable schedule and yet are only 3-2. If they lose this game to fall to 3-3, their schedule will be much tougher in the second half of the season and they might struggle to make a bowl game.

Why TCU Could Cover the Spread

Iowa State's 10-7 loss to Ohio is hard to shake when one sizes up the Cyclones and evaluates them as a team. ISU played a competitive first half against the Oklahoma Sooners last week but then got blown out in the second half. There just aren't a lot of good reasons to trust Iowa State at this point. Frustration surrounding Matt Campbell is growing, and morale inside the program is low. TCU has its share of problems, but those problems are not as bad as what Iowa State is facing.

Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread

The TCU Horned Frogs are getting way too much credit. Why were they favored by 13 points over West Virginia after losing outright as 20.5-point favorites to Colorado? TCU didn't even win the game outright against West Virginia. TCU quarterback Chandler Morris struggles to make the right play and the right read on a consistent basis. Iowa State's defense should be able to do well against him. TCU is an overvalued team. The public should realize this, but even if it doesn't, it's good value to get Iowa State plus 6.5 points.

Final TCU-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State is the better play if you have to choose between the two, but neither team truly merits trust from a betting standpoint, so you should ultimately stay away.

Final TCU-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State +6.5