It is the start of Big 12 play as TCU visits Kansas. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Kansas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

TCU enters the game sitting at 11-2 on the year. They started the season 6-0, but played only one major team from a power conference, beating Georgetown by one. They then lost to Clemson before beating Arizona State. The second loss of the season was to Nevasa, where they fell by 13. Since then, they have won two in a row, but it is over Hawaii and Texas A&M Commerce. TCU currently sits 346th in KenPom's adjusted strength of schedule rankings this year.

Meanwhile, Kansas sits 12-1, while sitting ranked second in the nation. In the early part of the season, they beat a ranked Kentucky team before their only loss of the year to a top-ranked Marquette squad. Since then, they have knocked off Tennessee and UConn, on their way to winning their last eight games. They have done all this while facing a quality strength of schedule, sitting 60th in the nation.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Kansas Odds

TCU: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Kansas: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -480

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread

TCU is ranked 34th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting 47th on offense and 35th on defense this year. TCU ranks 13th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting sixth in assists per game this year. They are 15th in the nation in shooting percentage, while sitting seventh in the nation in field goals made per game this year. Emmanuel Miller is the team leader in points per game this year, coming in with 16.0 points per game this year. He is shooting well with 50.7 percent shooting this year. Miller has also been great from the charity stripe, with an 83.6 percent free throw percentage this year. He is also sitting with 2.8 assists per game this year.

TCU has been strong in the rebounding game as well, sitting 20th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game, and 36th in defensive rebounds per game this year. Leading the rebounding game is also Emmanuel Miller, who comes in with six rebounds per game. Sitting second on the team is JaKove Coles, who has 5.4 rebounds per game. He is also second on the team with 11.4 points per game this year. Micah Peavy is also sitting with 4.8 rebounds per game, while also averaging 11.4 points per game.

On defense, TCU is 60th in points allowed per game this year. They have been great in limiting rebounds, sitting 19th in opponent rebounds this year, but they also are 17th in opponent assists to turnover ratio on the season. Leading the way on defense is Jameer Nelson Jr. Nelson comes in with 2.7 steals per game. He also has 11.1 points per game this year. He is one of five guys with over a steal per game this year, with Miller, Coles, and Peavy. Joining them is Avery Anderson III who has 1.6 steals per game.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread

Kansas sits 13th in the nation in adjusted efficiency according to KenPom. They sit 38th on offense while sitting fourth on defense. They are 13th in points per game this year while sitting sixth in assists per game on the season. Kansas is also seventh in field goals made per game this year. Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the team in offense this year. He is scoring 20.4 points per game this year, while also being second on the team this year with 4.6 points per game this season. He is also shooting 49.4 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Hunter Dickinson came in with 18.5 points per game this year, while shooting 60.5 percent this year. Leading the way in assists this year is Dajuan Harris Jr. this year. He comes in with 6.9 assists per game this year, while also scoring 6.8 points per game this year.

Kansas has been fair in rebounding, sitting 34th in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 36th in defensive rebounding this year. Leading the way this year is Hunter Dickinson this year. He comes in with 12.5 rebounds per game this year. He has been great on the defensive glass this year, with 128 of 163 rebounds coming on the defensive side of the game.

On defense, they are 60th in points allowed per game this year, while sitting 17th in assists to turnover ratio against this year. They are fifth in the nation in steals per game this year. Dickinson also leads them here, coming in with 1.3 blocks per game and 1.3 steals per game. Meanwhile, McCullar also has 1.6 steals per game on the year.

Final TCU-Kansas Prediction & Pick

This can be a close game. While TCU has not played a hard schedule, they have the talent needed to hang in this game. There are two key factors. First, they have to limit the Kansas passing and create turnovers. They have done that all year, but not against a team like Kansas. Second, they cannot put Kansas on the free-throw line. they are one of the best in the nation at the line, and giving them free points will end this game early. If they can do both of those, they will keep it close. This game will stay in single digits, but Kansas will come out with a seven to eight-point win.

Final TCU-Kansas Prediction & Pick: TCU +9.5 (-110) and Over 148.5 (-110)