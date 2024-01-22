Oklahoma State looks for its first conference win of the year as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

TCU comes into the game sitting at 13-5 on the year, but it has been an up-and-down conference season for them. After losing by just two to a second-ranked Kansas team, they would upset Oklahoma and Houston in back-to-back games. Still, they fell to Cincinnati by four and then would lose last time out. It was a tight game with Iowa State, but they ended up losing by one point.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has yet to get a conference win this year. They have had their chances though. It was a tight game with Baylor to open the conference season, but they would fall by five. After three blowout losses, it was another close one last time out. They faced Kansas State, and while Oklahoma State would have a ten-point lead in the game, they would end up falling 70-66.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Oklahoma State Odds

TCU: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Oklahoma State: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is ranked 24th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting 32nd on offense and 35th on defense this year. TCU ranks 20th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting ninth in assists per game this year. They are 24th in the nation in shooting percentage, while sitting 12th in the nation in field goals made per game this year. Emmanuel Miller is the team leader in points per game this year, coming in with 16.3 points per game this year. He is shooting well with 48.8 percent shooting this year. Miller has also been great from the charity stripe, with an 8.50 percent free throw percentage this year. He is also sitting with 2.9 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Jameer Nelson Jr. also comes in with 10.8 points per game with 3.2 assists per game for this offense.

TCU has been strong in the rebounding game as well, sitting 26th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and 76th in defensive rebounding percentage per game this year. Leading the rebounding game is also Emmanuel Miller, who comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game. Sitting second on the team is Erenest Udah. He comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game while averaging 4.7 points per game this year. Also, two other players are averaging over four rebounds per game this year.

On defense, TCU is 94th in points allowed per game this year. They are also eighth in the nation in steals per game. Leading the way on defense is Jameer Nelson Jr. Nelson comes in with 2.4 steals per game. He is one of four guys with over a steal per game this year. Avery Anderson has 1.6 per game, while Micah Peavy and Emanuel Miller both have 1.3 per game.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State sits 115th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 177th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 80th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They sit 200th in the nation in points per game this year but are 81st in effective field goal percentage. Javon Small leads the offense this year. He comes in averaging 13.8 points per game this year but is shooting just 40.9 percent from the field. Small also leads the way in assists per game this year, coming into the game with 4.5 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Thompson is second on the team with 12.7 points per game this year.

Oklahoma State is 159th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 42nd in the nation in defensive rebounding rate though. Quion Williams leads the way here, coming into the game with 6.1 rebounds per game, while also scoring 6.8 points per game this year. Brandon Garrison has also been solid on the boards, with 5.8 rebounds per game, while scoring 6.3 points per game this year.

Oklahoma State is 103rd in opponent points per game this year. They are also 117th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Garrison has been solid on defense as well this year. He comes in with 1.6 blocks per game this year, while also having .6 steals per game. Meanwhile, Quion Williams has 1.4 steals per game this year.

Final TCU-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

TCU has been solid this year, but they have been playing a lot of close games. Still, they have a good enough offense to control this game. TCU is the better rebounding team, and the better team on defense. They will be able to control the tempo of the game with the rebounding and steal a few extra possessions. Oklahoma State does not have the weapons or the defense to keep in this game. Expect their conference losing streak to continue in this one.

Final TCU-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: TCU -4.5 (-110)