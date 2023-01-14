Suryakumar Yadav’s selection over Sarfaraz Khan for India’s first two Test matches against Australia has riled fans, many of whom dubbed the decision an “insult” to Ranji Trophy, the premier domestic tournament in the country.

The first two Tests of the series against Australia will be played in Nagpur from February 9-13 and in Delhi between February 17-21.

What left Indian cricket admirers aghast is the vast difference between the first-class stats of Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan.

Notably, Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring heavily in the domestic circle, with his numbers in the Ranji Trophy being exemplary, to say the least.

During the last Ranji season, Sarfaraz Khan made 982 runs with four tons and two fifties at an astounding average of 122.75. His highest score in the 2021-22 season was 275. In the ongoing essay of the tournament, he has already collected 801 runs at a highly impressive average of 89.

Overall, Sarfaraz Khan has scored 3,380 runs in 36 first-class matches at an excellent average of 80.47. Since making his debut in 2014, the middle-order batter has hit 12 hundreds and nine half-centuries, including a highest score of 301 in the competition for Mumbai.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav’s first-class record stands in the pale shadow of Sarfaraz Khan. Though the India white-ball specialist has amassed 5,549 with 14 tons and 28 fifties, his average is not that impressive.

Unlike Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav only averages 44.75 in Ranji Trophy and that’s why Aakash Chopra was left baffled by Suryakumar Yadav’s inclusion in the Indian Test squad.

“Sarfaraz Khan must be devasted! When will he get rewarded for his performances? A player who’s scoring tons every now and then and still doesn’t get picked while almost everyone else finds a place is something really tough to take!” an Indian cricket supporter wrote on Twitter.

“No Sarfaraz Khan in India’s Test squad is quite baffling. Not sure how Surya Kumar Yadav got in there ahead of him. Surely, you can’t pick a player in Test cricket on his T20 form,” another added.

“On the one hand, Mr. Roger Binny says Ranji performance will be the only criteria for selection and on the other hand, Chetan Sharma and his cohort keep on ignoring Sarfaraz Khan. Shame! Give the lad a chance for God’s sake,” a third commented.

“Selecting Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Sarfaraz Khan in Tests is an insult to Ranji Trophy. That guy has been one of the most consistent run-getters in First Class cricket and deserved that call-up more than anyone. Baffling selection by this committee, yet again,” a fourth declared.

“What’s wrong with you guys? Why isn’t Sarfaraz Khan picked again, what more he needs to do? He has a first-class avg of 80…If you guys don’t want to select players from the domestic circuit, then what’s the need of having Ranji and Duleep Trophy?” a fifth asked.

Meanwhile, former India opener Aakash Chopra went as far as to say that Sarfaraz Khan has been “cheated on” by the Indian selectors as he has been ignored despite consistently posting stupendous numbers in the domestic circuit.

“There was a bit of an opening in the Test squad…was hoping that Sarfaraz will make it to the squad. He’s done everything that one could do to deserve a call-up,” Aakash Chopra wrote on Twitter. “Sarfaraz’s name is still not there. He feels he got cheated because his name should probably have come. Bumrah is still not there. That’s another news but I am more concerned that Sarfaraz is not there. When you picked Surya, it means a slot had opened up. In my opinion, Sarfaraz should have gotten that chance because Sarfaraz’s first-class average is 80. Apart from him, only Don Bradman has an average of 80 or more in the number of matches he has played,” Aakash Chopra added on his YouTube channel. “So he has done everything in his powers to be in the Indian team. I am a little disappointed, that if you had a chance to select even one guy, because both Surya and Sarfaraz don’t come in the XI, Sarfaraz had the right in my opinion. If someone’s domestic season is going so good, you should have rewarded him,” he remarked.

Among others who were left stunned by the Indian selectors’ move were former India pacer Dodda Ganesh, noted commentator Harsha Bhogle and a battery of his fans.