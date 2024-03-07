Peacock and Seth MacFarlane's Ted prequel series is a smash hit.
In a post on X, MacFarlane thanked his cast and crew of the series. The prequel series is allegedly the top original comedy streaming in the United States for two consecutive months.
Thanks to a lot of hard work from the talented cast and stellar crew of TED, we're the #1 ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES STREAMING IN THE U.S. FOR TWO CONSECUTIVE MONTHS!! pic.twitter.com/YMCOt8AQ5l
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 7, 2024
Ted
The Ted franchise began with the 2012 feature film. It starred Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett, a man with a close relationship with his living teddy bear (voiced by MacFarlane).
This marked Seth MacFarlane's directorial debut. He was previously known for creating Family Guy and American Dad. He wrote the script for the film as well, which also featured the likes of Mila Kunis, Joel McHale, and Giovanni Ribisi. The film made over $500 million at the box office and was a big hit.
A sequel was released almost three years later. Kunis did not return, but the team of Wahlberg and MacFarlane did. It grossed less than half of what its predecessor did, and a third film has not been made.
After almost a decade away from pop culture, Ted returned thanks to Peacock's new prequel series. MacFarlane once again developed the project and directed all seven episodes of the series in addition to his leading role.
However, given its prequel status, Wahlberg did not return. Instead, Max Burkholder took over the reins as a young John Bennett navigating high school. Back at home, he is dealing with his parents and his cousin, Blaire (Giorgia Whigham), who moves in due to her attending a nearby college. Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach also star in the series.