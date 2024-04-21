Tekken 8 has only been out for nearly three months and the community is already super competitive. With EVO Japan 2024 coming up, aspiring Tekken competitors might want to brush up on their ranked knowledge. While a player's rank has no bearing in actual competition, it's preferable to have a decent rank before heading into the big leagues.
With that said, here's a full guide on each Tekken 8 rank and how to efficiently climb up the ladder.
Is Tekken 8 Ranked Mode Beginner-Friendly?
Over the years, Tekken has been widely considered one of the toughest fighting games to play. Its fast-paced and unforgiving gameplay isn't at all beginner-friendly. Tekken pros and seasoned veterans of the game heavily rely on juggling their opponents in an attempt to knock them out before their adversary can respond.
Having that in mind, casuals tend to shy away from the competitive nature of the franchise. While Tekken became a couch party staple for many casual gamers, you rarely see them participate in competitive play.
However, Bandai Namco changed the landscape for players in Tekken 8 and slightly made it more beginner-friendly. In Tekken 7, online players battled their way through 37 ranks to reach the top. This time around, the eighth installment only has 30 ranks. Bandai removed the Kyu ranks and the majority of the Dan ranks. This is to give casuals a more forgiving experience in online ranked mode.
True enough many beginners and casuals are slowly gaining the courage to do battle in the competitive landscape in Tekken 8. A plethora of Reddit users discussed and shared their experiences of the game being beginner-friendly. Given how Bandai Namco made the game easier to learn, Tekken 8 now appeals to a broader audience.
How to Rank Up
With ranked mode accommodating more inexperienced players, it's essential to learn the basics of ranking up in-game. Thankfully, climbing up the ladder isn't as complex as it seems. Basically, winning games earns you points while losing will deduct points. But there's more to it than meets the eye.
While the goal of ranking up is to earn points from winning matches, there are ways to do so effectively. Keep in mind that when faced against opponents who have a lower rank, players will gain fewer points. Meanwhile, beating higher-ranking opponents will generate more points.
Having that in mind, it's ideal to be in high-ranked matchups. The idea of it might be scary for some, however, this is one effective method to hone your fighting skills further. On the plus side, losing to higher-ranked opponents is more forgiving. Players will lose fewer points against stronger adversaries. Meaning to say, players shouldn't fear the idea of going up against better fighters.
It's worth noting that players won't lose points until they reach Warrior rank. That means players can go full throttle in the ranks prior and get a feel of playing competitively.
All Tekken 8 Ranks
As mentioned earlier, there's a total of 30 ranks in Tekken 8. Here's a full breakdown of all the ranks and how many points players need to reach certain tiers:
- Beginner – 0 Points
- 1st Dan – 400 Points
- 2nd Dan – 1,000 Points
- Fighter – 1,600 Points
- Strategist – 2,600 Points
- Combatant – 3,400 Points
- Brawler – 4,200 Points
- Ranger – 5,400 Points
- Cavalry – 6,400 Points
- Warrior – 7,400 Points
- Assailant – 9,200 Points
- Dominator – 10,800 Points
- Vanquisher – 12,400 Points
- Destroyer – 14,700 Points
- Eliminator – 16,600 Points
- Garyu – 18,500 Points
- Shinryu – 23,100 Points
- Tenryu – 27,300 Points
- Mighty Ruler – 31,500 Points
- Flame Ruler – 36,500 Points
- Battle Ruler – 41,100 Points
- Fujin – 45,700 Points
- Raijin – 52,300 Points
- Kishin – 58,500 Points
- Bushin – 64,700 Points
- Tekken King – 70,900 Points
- Tekken Emperor – 79,100 Points
- Tekken God – 87,900 Points
- Tekken God Supreme – 97,300 Points
- God of Destruction – 109,700 Points
It may seem a little intimidating at first for newbies, but keep in mind that Bandai Namco reduced the grind. Once newer players get the hang of Tekken 8 from Beginner to Cavalry ranks, climbing up from Warrior shouldn't be as daunting as it seems.
