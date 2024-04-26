Bandai Namco released Tekken 8's new matchmaking system, however, the changes backfired on more seasoned players. Since the game's launch, many players, particularly the newer ones, complained about how unfair matchmaking is. Many newbies find themselves going up against the veterans of the franchise, giving them a daunting experience. Despite the backlash surrounding them, Bandai does its best to listen to its fanbase.
Bandai Namco Attempts to Balance Tekken 8's Matchmaking
The developers recently announced the changes they made to matchmaking on Tekken 8's official X (formerly known as Twitter) page. They said that adjustments have been made to rank and quick matches which should give players a more balanced matchmaking experience. That means a huge difference in ranks and power levels should no longer be a problem.
Adjustments have been made to ranked matches and quick matches in order to alleviate difficulties matching users of certain ranks and TEKKEN prowess.
We'll continue to monitor and adjust the matching system as needed. Thanks for your patience and reports! 🤜🤛#TEKKEN8
While many fans on X rejoiced, the more seasoned veterans of the game took their rants to Reddit and blew off some steam. One player complained about how the new matchmaking system ended up having them match up against the same player for an hour straight.
The new matchmaking gave me the same opponent for over an hour
Considering how the old matchmaking would pair up seasoned players and newbies together in one lobby, it's not a surprise that higher-ranked players are struggling. According to prominent Tekken 8 data miner NotQuiteFactual, their statistics show that the majority of the player base is in the red ranks. On the other hand, the remaining bunch are mostly ranked within the yellow to gold ranks. That means it's easier to queue up for a match in the lower ranks with the new matchmaking system.
A brief look at the Tekken 8 metagame April 2024 edition
The State of the Game
Unfortunately, the revamped matchmaking system does not sit well with the Tekken 8 community. Having many players struggling to find a decent match online, Steam's player count significantly dropped. Based on SteamDB, the game managed to maintain approximately 13,000 active players throughout the majority of April. However, after the most recent update, the game hit an all-time low in player count having only 8,488 players.
Since Bandai Namco decided to launch the Fight Pass and Tekken Shop, fans were furious at the sudden need for microtransactions. Many complained about how an already expensive game has in-game stores that require players to use real-world money.
Despite Bandai Game Director and Producer Katsuhiro Harada explaining that the game cost four times more compared to its predecessor, fans remained unsympathetic. This resulted in Steam ratings going from Mostly Positive reviews down to Mostly Negative.
Even the Tekken pro players aren't happy with Tekken 8. While their sentiments may be different compared to the fanbase, it's never a good thing having the pro scene poorly advertise the game. Despite receiving positive feedback from casual players, the pros aren't too happy with the new gameplay mechanics. They hate the idea of adapting to new styles of play considering how they've grown accustomed to classic combat methods.
Having all that said, Bandai Namco needs to constantly be on the lookout for the community's complaints. Failing to address these issues may result in the game falling off despite their efforts to create an innovative Tekken experience.
