The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (1-1) in a SEC matchup! Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Tennessee-Florida prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tennessee will put their unbeaten record to the test as they go on the road to take on Florida. This will not be easy for them. They have been playing well this season, though. Tennesse is averaging 220 yards per game passing from Joe Milton III. They are also averaging well over 200 yards on the ground. Jaylen Wright has 233 rush yards alone. He is averaging over nine yards per carry, and that will be very useful against Florida. Tennessee has given up just 13 points in both games to open up the season. Virginia and Austin Peay are not good teams, but they are doing what they should be against the lesser competition.

Florida opened up the season with a rough game against Utah. They bounced back with a blowout win against McNeese State. Graham Mertz has been pretty good. He has passed for 526 yards in the two games played. However, he has only thrown two touchdowns and one interception. What has been impressive is their defense. Florida has allowed just 115 yards passing per game, and just 75 yards rushing. They have given up 31 total points, but 24 of those came against Utah.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee-Florida Odds

Tennessee: -6.5 (-105)

Florida: +6.5 (-115)

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

This is Tennessee's first big test of the season. They are on the road against an SEC rival, and they will need to be at their best. The way they will win this game is with their defense. Utah held Florida to just 11 points, and they did through pressure on the quarterback. Tennessee will need to do the same. The Volunteers have 11 sacks on the season and plenty more QB hurries. Tennessee's offense will do what they do, but the defense is the main factor. If they can keep Florida below 20 points, Tennessee will cover the spread.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread

Florida did not have a good offensive game against Utah. They picked it back up against McNeese State, but that is what they are supposed to do. Graham Mertz will need to be at his best in this game. Tennessee will put pressure on him, and he needs to battle it. If he can hit the quick reads, or find some open men using his feet, Florida will do just fine. Both these teams have good rush defenses, so this game will be won through the air. The deciding factor for Florida will be Graham Mertz.

Final Tennessee-Florida Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. It is never easy to go win on the road in the SEC. It is even harder to do it in Gainesville. With the spread being a touchdown, it does make me hesitate to choose Tennessee. However, in this one, I am going to roll with the Volunteers to win by a touchdown and take it to Florida on the road.

Final Tennesse-Florida Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -6.5 (-105), Under 56.5 (-105)