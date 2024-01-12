It is an SEC battle on Saturday as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Georgia prediction and pick.

It is an SEC battle on Saturday as Tennessee visits Georgia. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Georgia prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Tennessee comes into the game sitting at 11-4 on the year and ranked fifth in the nation. After opening 4-0, and then a three-game losing streak with losses to Purdue, Kansas, and North Carolina, Tennessee has been solid. They won eight straight after that, but last time out they were upset by an unranked Mississippi State. Mississippi State led most of the game. They were up 13 at the half and would hold onto the lead until 4:38 left in the game. Tennessee tied it up, but could not take the lead in the game, and would fall 77-72.

Meanwhile, Georgia comes in at 12-3. They opened the year with a loss to Oregon and then would lose two of their next four games. Since then, they have been great. Georgia has won ten straight games, including back-to-back wins in the SEC. Last time out, it was a ten-point victory over Arkansas.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Georgia Odds

Tennessee: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -300

Georgia: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

Tennessee comes in ranked sixth in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 23rd in adjusted offensive efficacy and second in adjusted defensive efficiency. Tennessee ranks 64th in the nation in points per game this year but sits 15th in assists-to-made field goal ratio and 19th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Dalton Knecht comes in leading the offense this year. He comes in with 15.9 points per game this year while shooting 46.3 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Jonas Aidoo comes in with 11.3 points per game and is shooting great this year. He is shooting 52.2 percent from the field this year. Tennessee also has Zakai Zeigler, who comes in with 10.0 points per game but leads the team with 5.1 assists per game this year.

Tennessee has been solid on the glass, sitting 42nd in the nation in rebounding. They are top 50 in the nation in offensive rebounding while sitting 57th in defensive rebounding. Josiah-Jordan James leads the way here. While averaging 10.5 points per game, he is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game this year. Jonas Aidoo also is rebounding well, with 6.9 rebounds per game. Rounding things out, role player Tobe Awaka comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game this year.

Tennessee is 30th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting sixth in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Zackai Zeigler comes in with 1.6 steals per game this year, while James comes in with 1.4 steals per game. Tennesssee has 8.1 steals per game, while just turning over the ball 11.0 times per game before.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

Georgia is 73rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings, sitting 119th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and 41st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Georgia is 110th in points per game this year while sitting 165th in effective field goal percentage. This is led by Noah Thomasson and Jabri Abdur-Rahim. Thomasson comes in with 12.7 points per game this year and is shooting well, shooting 45.3 percent this year. Meanwhile, Abdur-Rahim comes in with 12.3 points per game, but he is shooting just 37.8 percent from the field. Meanwhile, the top man in moving the ball is Justin Hill. Hill comes in with 3.2 points per game while averaging 9.7 points per game this year.

Georgia is fair on the rebounding game, sitting 89th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Russel Tchewa leads the way here with 6.7 rebounds per game this year. Still, there are not any heavy rebounders. RJ Melendez and Silas Demary Jr. are tied for second this year but with just 4.7 rebounds per game this year.

The defense ranks 102nd in opponent points per game this year but still sits 17th in opponent effective field goal percentage. The Bulldogs do not have a major presence inside. Russel Tchewa is the leader in blocks this year but has just .5 blocks per game this year. Further, Melendez and Demary Jr are the only players who have over one steal per game this year.

Final Tennessee-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Tennessee is the better offensive team in this game. They shoot well and have multiple players who can score. They are also moving the ball well, something that Georgia does not do. Further, Tennessee has a huge edge in the rebounding battle. They are strong on the offensive rebounding side of things, somewhere Georgia has struggled. Second-chance points will be a big part of this game, leading to a Tennessee victory by a comfortable margin.

Final Tennessee-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -7.5 (-102)