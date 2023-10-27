The Tennessee Volunteers will head to Kroger Field to take on the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Tennessee-Kentucky prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) head into this matchup off their second loss of the season to the Alabama Crimson Tide 34-20. The Volunteers got out to a 20-7 lead at the half only to score a whopping 0 points in the second half. Joe Milton and this Tennessee offense will need to do better this weekend when they head out on the road to take on the Kentucky Wildcats who are searching for their first win against a ranked opponent this season.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) got out to a roaring lead against the No. 16 ranked Missouri Tigers 14-0 in the first quarter only to get outscored 38-7 in the next three quarters. Devin Leary led the way for this Wildcats offense with 120 passing yards and two touchdowns but two cost interceptions paved the way for the Tigers to comeback. Leary and this Wildcats offense will need to bounce back in hopes of getting a big upset win this weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee-Kentucky Odds

Tennessee: -3.5 (-110)

Kentucky: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky Week 9

Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

Tennessee Volunteers will face Kentucky Wildcats in Week 9 of college football, and Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points. Tennessee is ranked #21 in the country, while Kentucky is unranked. Tennessee has also played tougher opponents this season, including a close game against No. 9 ranked Alabama last week. Tennessee has the talent and experience to win this game by more than 3.5 points.

Tennessee's offense has been explosive this season, averaging 36.4 points per game. They have a balanced attack, with a strong running game and an efficient passing game. Their quarterback, Joe Milton II, has been playing at a high level, throwing for 1,535 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Kentucky's offense has been inconsistent this season, averaging only 25.4 points per game. They have a quarterback in Devin Leary, who has thrown for 1,377 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. However, he has also thrown 7 interceptions. Tennessee's defense has been solid this season, allowing an average of 20.5 points per game. Also, Kentucky's defense has been solid this season allowing an average of 24.7 points per game. However, Tennessee's offense should be able to score enough points to cover the spread.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 9 of the college football season, and while Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points, I believe Kentucky has a good chance of covering the spread.

The Wildcats rank 45th in the nation in total defense, allowing just 351.2 yards per game. They are also 52nd in scoring defense, giving up just 24.7 points per game. Tennessee, on the other hand, is just 27th in total offense (435.2 yards per game) and 32nd in scoring offense (31.8 points per game).

The Wildcats had a week off to prepare for this game, while Tennessee played last week. This extra time to prepare could give Kentucky a significant advantage. The Wildcats have a good home-field advantage, and they have won four out of their five home games at Kroger Field. Tennessee, on the other hand, has struggled on the road this season, going 0-2. It's up to Kentucky to put this Tennessee defense on their heels early putting pressure on that offense to go for a score to score with them. That is how Kentucky will be able to cover this spread and spring the upset.

Final Tennessee-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

The marquee matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats is sure to be a good one. These two teams will be looking to do as they can put some points on the board against these stifling defenses. This game could very well come down to the final moments and a possible last-second field goal. However, the Volunteers have a knack for winning close games while covering the spread.

They are 4-3 against the spread this season and are 1-0 in games that they favored to win by less than four points. Meanwhile, Kentucky failed to cover the spread the only time they were an underdog against the No. 1 team in the country the Georgia Bulldogs. Ultimately this game should be a back-and-forth affair with Tennessee getting the better of Kentucky down the stretch winning by a last-second touchdown and getting their sixth win of the season while covering the spread.

Final Tennessee-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -3.5 (-110)