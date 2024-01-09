Texas A&M faces Auburn. Our college basketball odds series includes our Texas A&M Auburn prediction, odds, and pick.

The college basketball season took a sharp turn for both Texas A&M and Auburn this past Saturday, but in completely opposite directions. Texas A&M went the wrong way, while Auburn had an unexpected joyride which significantly improved the Tigers' prospects for 2024.

A&M got blown out at home by LSU, a result no one anticipated. The Aggies played LSU on even terms in the first half but then got wiped off the floor in the second half in a highly alarming and distressing loss. What's weird about the loss beyond the simple reality that A&M was a heavy favorite (-750 money line) is that in recent seasons, A&M has actually played well in January. In previous seasons under head coach Buzz Williams, A&M has normally struggled in nonconference play in November and December before playing really well in SEC competition in January and February. The Aggies have typically started slowly before getting better midway through the season and picking up momentum heading into the SEC Tournament and March Madness. This season, the LSU loss disrupted that pattern. A&M didn't havee horrific nonconference losses. The Aggies did lose to a few good teams (notably Florida Atlantic), but they didn't suffer the kinds of embarrassing losses they endured in previous years. The LSU loss reflects regression in the Aggies. They usually improve over the course of a season, but not this season — at least not right now. This Auburn game is a chance for A&M to get right and reestablish itself in the SEC.

Auburn, on the other hand, surpassed all expectations with a very lopsided win on the road in Arkansas. Auburn destroyed the Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena. The win wasn't the shocker; the ease of victory was. Auburn won 83-51, slapping a 46-21 second half on the home team in a stunning display. Auburn hopes to carry the momentum from that game into this one against A&M.

Here are the Texas A&M-Auburn College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Auburn Odds

Texas A&M Aggies: +7.5 (-115)

Auburn Tigers: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How To Watch Texas A&M vs Auburn

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Texas A&M Could Cover the Spread

The Aggies were horrible against LSU, and while that might seem like a reason to pick against them here, the point is that it's hard to see A&M being that bad two games in a row. It is likely that the Aggies will be noticeably better than they were on Saturday. Assuming we do see a much better A&M team on the floor in this game, the Aggies — even if they don't win outright — should be able to play this game close enough to cover the spread. If A&M can simply lose by two possessions — meaning no more than six points on the scoreboard — that would be a successful cover for the visiting team.

Why Auburn Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers are clicking. Everything is coming together for them. They played a virtually perfect game on the road against a solid Arkansas team. Arkansas might not be great, but the Hogs are not bad, and Auburn simply dump-trucked them in Bud Walton Arena. That's a very rare occurrence, and it shows Auburn's ceiling might be a lot higher than previously thought. If Auburn does play anywhere close to that ceiling again — in this game — it should blow the doors off A&M unless the Aggies are at their very, very best.

Final Texas A&M-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Auburn is flying and Texas A&M is searching for an identity. It's hard to trust A&M here, given that Auburn is ascendent precisely when A&M seems to be hitting a rough patch. Take Auburn.

Final Texas A&M-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -7.5