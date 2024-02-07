Texas A&M faces Missouri. Our college basketball odds series includes our Texas A&M Missouri prediction, odds, and pick.

The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Missouri Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Texas A&M Missouri prediction and pick. Find how to watch Texas A&M Missouri.

The college basketball season has not gone the way Texas A&M and especially Missouri had hoped it would. A&M is just 4-4 in the SEC and 13-8 overall. Coach Buzz Williams had much higher expectations for a team which made the NCAA Tournament last season and was picked to finish in the top four of the SEC before this season began. A&M has an elite scorer, Wade Taylor IV, the kind of player a team can build around and who can carry a group in crunch-time moments. A&M was supposed to battle the elites for the SEC championship. Instead, A&M is in the middle of the pack in early February and has work to do to make the NCAA Tournament.

Yet, as disappointing as this season might be for A&M, it's a million times worse for Missouri. Coach Dennis Gates did a really good job with the Tigers last season, generating a lot of optimism in Columbia. This season has been a complete disaster, with the Tigers getting obliterated in SEC play. Mizzou improbably has zero SEC wins one week into February. No one expected that. A lot of games have slipped through this team's fingers, but the larger commentary on Missouri is simply that it hasn't been able to separate itself from a lot of other mediocre teams. Not winning close games is a problem, but Missouri was supposed to be a few notches better than a number of teams it faced this season. Transfer portal changes have worked out horribly. Gates has to completely remake his roster heading into next year.

Here are the Texas A&M-Missouri College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Missouri Odds

Texas A&M Aggies: -4.5 (-110)

Missouri Tigers: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 141.5 (-105)

Under: 141.5 (-115)

How To Watch Texas A&M vs Missouri

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Texas A&M Could Cover the Spread

The Aggies were able to dig out a very close, very tough win against Florida this past weekend. That should give this team a real shot in the arm after a loss to Ole Miss. Texas A&M has been very inconsistent this season, but when the Aggies are good, they're really good. They can be special when everything is clicking. They have beaten Iowa State and Kentucky, two NCAA Tournament-caliber teams. The talent is there, and it surfaces at times. It doesn't emerge all the time, but with the season becoming more intense and games becoming more urgent, Buzz Williams can coach these players better and get more out of them. A&M has made some late-season charges in recent years under Buzz. It can do so again. Maybe the Florida win was the start of a surge in February.

The other point to mention is simple: Missouri is winless in SEC games. Bettors should not bet on Missouri until the Tigers prove they can get the job done.

Why Missouri Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers are due. Right? They are not going to go winless in SEC play. They are angry, they are frustrated, and that cauldron of emotion is going to lead this team to break its SEC losing streak. It's going to end sometime.

Given that Mizzou lost at Texas A&M by only six points a few weeks ago, the chances of the Tigers covering 4.5 points at home are pretty decent. A&M did not have an easy time against Missouri in the first matchup. If the Tigers play the same game — not better, but not worse — chances are they will cover.

A&M is better, but Missouri is going to win a game sometime. Stay away from this one.

Final Texas A&M-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -4.5