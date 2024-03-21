It is the 8-9 match-up in the South Region as Texas A&M faces Nebraska. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Nebraska prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Texas A&M finished the year sitting at 20-14 on the year, which gave them the seventh seed in the SEC tournament. They would open the tournament after a bye into the second round, facing Ole Miss. There, they would beat Ole Miss by nine, before facing Kentucky in the quarterfinals. There, they would upset Kentucky and win by ten. In the semi-finals, they would face Florida, but lose by five in the game. This is the second straight year Texas A&M has made the tournament, losing in the first round as a seven seed.
Meanwhile, Nebraska was 23-10 this year, which gave them the third seed in the Big Ten tournament. They won their first-round game by dominating Indiana, winning by 27. In the semi-finals they would face Illinois, falling by 11. Nebraska returns to the tournament for just the second time as a team in the Big Ten. They last went in 2014, losing in the second round that year. Before that, they had lost to the tournament in 1998.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: Texas A&M-Nebraska Odds
Texas A&M: +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -102
Nebraska: -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 146.5 (-115)
Under: 146.5 (-105)
How to Watch March Madness
Time: 6:50 PM ET/ 3:50 PM PT
TV: TNT
Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win
Texas A&M ranks 44th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 33rd on offense and 57th on defense in the adjusted rankings. They rank 119th in the nation in points per game, but sit 345th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Wade Taylor IV leads the way with 18.9 points per game this year. He also leads the team with 4.0 assists per game, but he is shooting just 36.9 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Tyrece Radford is second on the team with 16.0 points per game. Henry Coleman III is shooting the best, hitting 56.4 percent of his shots, but scoring just 8.8 points per game.
Texas A&M is first in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting first in offensive rebounding percentage and 136th in defensive rebounding percentage. Andersson Garcia leads the way here. He comes into the game with 9.4 rebounds per game, with over four of those being on the offensive glass per game this year. Meanwhile, Tyrece Radford comes in with 6.1 rebounds per game this year, while Henry Coleman comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game. Further, Solomon Washington has 5.7 rebounds per game this year.
Texas A&M is 122nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 161st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Wade Taylor IV has been solid here, coming in with 1.9 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Andersson Garcia has 1.3 steals per game on the season.
Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win
Nebraska is 28th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 36th in the nation this year in adjusted offensive efficiency while also sitting 31st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Nebraska is 55th in the nation in points per game this year. Meanwhile, they are 29th in three-point attempts and 21st in threes made this year. Keisei Tominaga leads the way in points per game this year, with 14.9 points per game. He also leads the team in threes this year, making 71 of 191 attempts on the season. Joining him in scoring well are Brice Williams and Rienk Mast. Both come in shooting over 43 percent while Mast has 13.1 points per game and Williams has 12.5 points per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Juwan Gary, who comes in shooting 49.6 percent and scoring 11.7 points per game.
Nebraska is 54th in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting 16th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Mast leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.6 rebounds per game on the season. He is also averaging two offensive rebounds per game. Gary comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game this year and is also averaging two offensive rebounds per game on the season. Rounding out the top rebounders is Brice Williams, who comes in with 5.5 rebounds per game this year.
On defense, Nebraska is 100th in opponent points per game this year. They are 13th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Juwan Gary and Brice Williams lead the team with over a steal per game. Meanwhile, Gary also leads the team with .8 blocks per game this year.
Final Texas A&M-Nebraska Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a very close game. Texas A&M is slightly better on offense this year, while Nebraska is slightly better on defense. Still, the major difference in the game will be rebounding. Texas A&M has dominant rebounding this year, and while Nebraska should be able to keep the rebounding battle close, that will be the difference. The Aggies could take the upset here, but playing the safe side is smart and taking the points.
Final Texas A&M-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M +1.5 (-118)